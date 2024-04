FORT SMITH -- Police arrested Tanner Wisegarver, 24, Haley Wisegarver, 24, and two juveniles on Thursday in connection with a pair of robberies targeting King's Tobacco locations earlier this year.

The robberies occurred at 4621 Towson Ave. on March 31 and 501 N. Greenwood Ave. on Feb. 18.

A press release from the Fort Smith Police Department states all four suspects are being charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.