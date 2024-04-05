FYI Calendar: ‘Into the Woods’ at APT, ‘The Lost Boy’ at FSLT, theater and more

Need a weekend plan? We've got you covered!

Today (4/5)

First Friday -- With lunch at 11 a.m., free yoga at noon, vendors at 3 p.m. and music from 5-9 p.m., on the Bentonville square. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Out in Eureka Springs -- Spring diversity weekend, through Sunday, all over Eureka Springs. outineureka.com.

Night at the Museum -- With the Star Wars 501st Legion, 5-8 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with museum admission of $8-$15. marshalsmuseum.org.

"The Lost Boy" -- The origin story of Peter Pan, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $13. fslt.org.

"Laughs in Spanish" -- Part caper comedy and part telenovela, 7:30 p.m. today; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$64. theatre2.org.

"Into The Woods" -- Sondheim's modern fairy tale, 8 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $46-$54.50. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

Total Elipse of the Art -- A"cosmic celebration," 9 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Saturday (4/6)

Farmers' Market -- 7 a.m.-2 p.m., on the Fayetteville square. Free admission.

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra -- 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $30-$50. kingoperahouse.com.

"The Outsiders" -- Alma High presents the classic about the haves vs. the have-nots in high school, 7 p.m. today, 2 p.m. Sunday, Skokos Performing Arts Center in Alma. $12-$18. 632-2129 or skokospac.org.

"The Wizard of Oz" -- By Western Arkansas Ballet, 7 p.m. Saturday & 2 p.m. Sunday, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$30. waballet.org.

Ballet Magnificat! -- Stratagem, 7 p.m. Saturday & Deliver Us!, 2 p.m. Sunday, Ozark Performing Arts Center, 1601 Hillbilly Drive in Ozark. $8-$20. balletmagnificat.com.

Hands On ESSA -- With demonstrations, an art auction and more, 3-5:30 p.m., Windgate Studio, Eureka Springs School of the Arts. Free. essa-art.org.

"Ode to Joy: Beethoven's Ninth" -- With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36, $48, $61. sonamusic.org, 443-5600.

Arkansas Filmmakers Showcase -- With films by Hilary Lex & Ashley Hayes, Dalton Hays, Lexie Mosby, Laina Adelle Ludwig, Raelyn Munneke, Russell Leigh Sharman and more, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Sunday (4/7)

Family Day -- Pre-clipse Party, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

"Praising Together" -- A spring concert with the Bella Vista Men's Chorus, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Community Church, 75 Lancashire Road in Bella Vista. Free; donations welcome. Email jmatt0952@gmail.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com