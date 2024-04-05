FYI Calendar: ‘Into the Woods’ at APT, ‘The Lost Boy’ at FSLT, theater and more

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Becca Martin-Brown

It's Miamis biggest art event of the year, but Mariana's art gallery is an active crime scene. Part caper comedy and part telenovela, Laughs in Spanish shows how far Mariana will go to save the show—even if it means accepting help from her mother, a larger-than-life film-and-television star who always steals the spotlight. TheatreSquared presents "Laughs in Spanish" March 28-May 5. (Submitted Photos)
Need a weekend plan? We've got you covered!

Today (4/5)

First Friday -- With lunch at 11 a.m., free yoga at noon, vendors at 3 p.m. and music from 5-9 p.m., on the Bentonville square. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Out in Eureka Springs -- Spring diversity weekend, through Sunday, all over Eureka Springs. outineureka.com.

Night at the Museum -- With the Star Wars 501st Legion, 5-8 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with museum admission of $8-$15. marshalsmuseum.org.

"The Lost Boy" -- The origin story of Peter Pan, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $13. fslt.org.

"Laughs in Spanish" -- Part caper comedy and part telenovela, 7:30 p.m. today; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$64. theatre2.org.

"Into The Woods" -- Sondheim's modern fairy tale, 8 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $46-$54.50. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

Total Elipse of the Art -- A"cosmic celebration," 9 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Saturday (4/6)

Farmers' Market -- 7 a.m.-2 p.m., on the Fayetteville square. Free admission.

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra -- 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $30-$50. kingoperahouse.com.

"The Outsiders" -- Alma High presents the classic about the haves vs. the have-nots in high school, 7 p.m. today, 2 p.m. Sunday, Skokos Performing Arts Center in Alma. $12-$18. 632-2129 or skokospac.org.

"The Wizard of Oz" -- By Western Arkansas Ballet, 7 p.m. Saturday & 2 p.m. Sunday, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$30. waballet.org.

Ballet Magnificat! -- Stratagem, 7 p.m. Saturday & Deliver Us!, 2 p.m. Sunday, Ozark Performing Arts Center, 1601 Hillbilly Drive in Ozark. $8-$20. balletmagnificat.com.

Hands On ESSA -- With demonstrations, an art auction and more, 3-5:30 p.m., Windgate Studio, Eureka Springs School of the Arts. Free. essa-art.org.

"Ode to Joy: Beethoven's Ninth" -- With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36, $48, $61. sonamusic.org, 443-5600.

Arkansas Filmmakers Showcase -- With films by Hilary Lex & Ashley Hayes, Dalton Hays, Lexie Mosby, Laina Adelle Ludwig, Raelyn Munneke, Russell Leigh Sharman and more, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Sunday (4/7)

Family Day -- Pre-clipse Party, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

"Praising Together" -- A spring concert with the Bella Vista Men's Chorus, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Community Church, 75 Lancashire Road in Bella Vista. Free; donations welcome. Email jmatt0952@gmail.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Upcoming Events