Getting it straight

Ranu Jung, founding executive director of I³R, said the mission of her organization is to help universities solve complex problems, such as providing health care to an aging population or dealing with dwindling natural resources. A story in Thursday's edition about research facilities at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, misidentified Mrs. Jung's gender.

Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students is a nonpartisan organization according to Veronica McClane, the organization’s acting executive director. An article in Thursday’s edition misidentified the group as a partisan organization.