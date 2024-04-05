Gorman’s 2-run double highlights Cards’ rally, keeps Marlins winless

ST. LOUIS -- Nolan Gorman hit a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning and the St. Louis Cardinals won their home opener, 8-5 on Thursday over the winless Miami Marlins, who are off to the worst start in the 33-year history of the franchise.

Jake Burger hit a pair of home runs for Miami (0-8), which is off to the worst start in the majors since Atlanta and Minnesota each lost their first nine games in 2016.

The Marlins are the only winless team in baseball after the New York Mets got their first win Thursday, beating Detroit.

"Just got to keep grinding. Baseball is 162 games," Miami starting pitcher Ryan Weathers said.

Gorman highlighted a five-run seventh-inning rally with a double on the first pitch from reliever Andrew Nardi to give St. Louis a 6-5 lead.

"I was sitting heater and I got a slider, a good pitch to hit," Gorman said. "I took my chance and was lucky enough to put it in a good place."

Alec Burleson added a two-out, run-scoring single and Masyn Winn capped off the inning with an RBI triple.

"It was great when it all comes together like that," Winn said. "Everybody can't wait to hit. It's like a race to the bat rack."

Paul Goldschmidt reached on a one-out error against Sixto Sanchez (0-1) to begin the outburst. Sanchez then gave up back-to-back singles, including an RBI knock by Ivan Herrera, before being lifted.

Herrera hit his first major league home run leading off the second. He is replacing regular Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras, who was hit on the hand by a pitch in Wednesday's loss at San Diego.

Herrera waited almost three seasons before recording his first home run in his 62nd career at-bat. He was able to retrieve the ball from a fan.

"It cost me a bat, but I don't care," Herrera said.

Herrera's teammates tossed him in a laundry basket before rolling him into the shower and dousing him with everything available.

"They put some ice cream on my head, then some chocolate," Herrera said. "Some soap, too. But it was great."

Lance Lynn, making his first start for St. Louis since Sept. 28, 2017, allowed three home runs and was charged with four runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings. Afterward, he was stewing about Burger's home runs in particular.

"To be honest with you, the pitches were so (bad), he should have hit them," Lynn said. "He did what he was supposed to."

Josh Bell snapped a 1-all tie with a two-run drive in the fifth. Burger followed with his second home run; he also went deep leading off the fourth. The St. Louis native reached base four times in front of a contingent of relatives and friends.

Giovanny Gallegos (1-0) got the last out in the seventh. Ryan Helsley worked the ninth for his second save in three opportunities.

Weathers gave up three runs on three hits over five innings.

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman follows through on a two-run double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Thursday, April 4, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals' Ivan Herrera and Ryan Helsley celebrate an 8-5 victory over the Miami Marlins following a baseball game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



Miami Marlins relief pitcher Andrew Nardi pauses on the mound after giving up an RBI triple to St. Louis Cardinals' Masyn Winn during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



Miami Marlins' Josh Bell, right, is congratulated by teammate Luis Arraez (3) after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, April 4, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn (31) throws to first during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Thursday, April 4, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

