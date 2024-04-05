Nancy Pillsbury, a veterinarian, said Mishka, a 3-year-old terrier mix reported missing last summer in San Diego and now reunited with her owner in Harper Woods, Mich., was "clean (and) well-fed" when the physician examined the dog.

Kim Taylor, wife of a Republican county supervisor in Iowa, was sentenced to four months in jail and ordered to serve four months' home confinement after her release and pay $5,200 after being convicted in a scheme to stuff the ballot box to support her husband's unsuccessful campaign for a congressional seat.

Milos Zeman, 79, the former Czech Republic president, will recuperate at home after surgery for a blood clot in one of his legs, said Miloslav Ludvik, director of Motol University Hospital in Prague.

Taylor Johnatakis, 40, of Kingston, Wash., was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison on seven counts, including assault and civil disorder charges, for orchestrating a mob's attack on police during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

Bjorn Hocke, 52, leader of the Thuringia regional branch of the Alternative for Germany political party, was charged with a second count of uttering a slogan used by the Nazis' paramilitary troops at a Dec. 12 event in Gera, prosecutors said.

Henry McMaster, 76, the outgoing Republican governor of South Carolina, underwent a 30-minute knee surgery to "correct a cartilage injury" he suffered from playing tennis with his wife in 2022, according to a statement from his office.

Sade Doe, a former teacher who was severely beaten by a student in her Las Vegas classroom, claimed in a lawsuit against the Clark County, Nev., School District it "knew about the lack of safety and security ... and failed to take proper action sooner."

Phil GiaQuinta, Democratic state House leader in Indiana, intends to run for Fort Wayne mayor in an upcoming caucus to fill the vacancy left by Tom Henry, who died after experiencing a medical emergency related to his stomach cancer, GiaQuinta's adviser Kristen Self confirmed.

Klaus Makela, a 28-year-old Finnish conductor and cellist, was hired to succeed Riccardo Muti as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and will become the youngest head since the ensemble's start in 1891 when he starts a five-year tenure in 2027.