BASKETBALL

Iowa's Clark picks up AP honor

CLEVELAND -- Caitlin Clark is capping her illustrious college career with another record-breaking season and another set of prestigious awards.

The star guard from Iowa was honored Thursday as The Associated Press Player of the Year in women's basketball for the second consecutive year.

Clark received 34 votes from the 35-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week. Cameron Brink of Stanford received the other vote. Voting was done before March Madness began.

The 22-year-old Clark is the sixth player to win the award more than once and fifth to do it in consecutive seasons. She joined Chamique Holdsclaw, Seimone Augustus, Maya Moore, Brittney Griner and Breanna Stewart as multi-time winners.

"This is a tremendous honor to be on the same list as a lot of great players that I grew up idolizing," Clark said. "I grew up as a young kid watching them and wanting to be like them."

The NCAA Division I career scoring leader set numerous records while helping Iowa reach the Final Four for a second consecutive season. A semifinal matchup with UConn awaits on tonight in Cleveland.

Clark's play with her logo-depth three-pointers and dazzling passes has captured the hearts of fans who showed up by the thousands wearing her No. 22 jersey whether Iowa was at home or on the road all season.

Opposing coaches, including AP Coach of the Year Dawn Staley, have called Clark a generational talent and tried to stifle her creativity and scoring, but she averaged 31.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists during the regular season to help Iowa go 29-4 and earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

LSU guard Hailey Van Lith (11) tries to strip the ball from Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the second quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, center, celebrates with teammates after Iowa defeated LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)



Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against LSU during the third quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket against the LSU during the second half of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)



Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) shoots during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament against North Carolina State, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Howard Lao)



Iowa's Caitlin Clark speaks during a news conference announcing the AP NCAA Women's Coach and Player of the Year Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)



Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after defeating LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



AP's Nancy Nussbaum poses for a photo with Iowa's Caitlin Clark after giving her the AP NCAA Women's Player of the Year award Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

