Live Music: Glenn Miller Orchestra brings soundtrack of Greatest Generation to Van Buren

Eric Stabnau, music director for the Glenn Miller Orchestra, says that the iconic Glenn Miller sound begins in the reed section. But that's hardly all it takes to preserve the jazz orchestra that has played soundtrack to The Greatest Generation all over the world. The orchestra dives deep into the Glenn Miller songbook and performs his greatest hits alongside others from the era starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at King Opera House in Van Buren. Tickets are $30-$50 at kingoperahouse.com/upcoming-events.

ELSWHERE

Walton Arts Center -- Jackie Venson, 7 p.m. today in Fayetteville.

The Grove Comedy Club -- Greg Morton this weekend and Sunday Elimination Showdown 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Lowell.

Meteor Guitar Gallery --TrejaVu, 8 p.m. today in Bentonville.

The Aud -- Moonlight Before Eclipse with AVIVA TU, Doug Powell, Tim Hillwood and Catherine Reed, 7 p.m. Saturday in Eureka Springs.

Gotahold Brewing -- The Shandies, 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Eureka Springs.

The Farm -- Ozark Mountain Soul with the Del McCoury Band, North Mississippi All Stars, Melissa Carper, Kyle Tuttle and others throughout the weekend with special performances by Friends of the Phamily, The Shiny Object and Front Porch for the eclipse.

The AM/PM Bar -- Goodbye Alley night one with Dylan Earl, Devin Champlin, Kelly Hunt, Desiree Cannon and Jude Brothers, 6 p.m. today; Goodbye Alley night two with The Phlegms, Gardensnakes, Sad Palomino, Piranhas, Jess Harp and Slow Halo, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Leah & the Mojo Doctors, 6 p.m. and Josh Abbott Band with Angel White, 9 p.m. today; Willi Carlisle and The Hooten Hallers, 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Mongolian Firefight with Mr. Orange, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Fayetteville.

JJ's Live -- Upchurch with t2, Brodnax, JJ Lawthorn and more, 8 p.m. today in Fayetteville.

Mulberry Mountain -- Bag Men, Crystal Shawanda, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Sean Harrison, Ozark Riviera, Jon Bailey and Heath Sanders, Sunday and Saturday in Ozark.

Sassafras Springs -- Roby Pantall Jazz Duo, 6 p.m. today in Springdale.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com