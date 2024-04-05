LR Christian fights back, defeats North Little Rock

Rallying twice, Little Rock Christian defeated North Little Rock 8-5 in a nonconference softball game Thursday night in Little Rock.

North Little Rock (4-8) led 2-0 after half an inning and had a 3-2 lead in the third. But the Lady Warriors (6-4) rallied to win their fourth straight game thanks to a five-run fourth inning.

"That was a good win for us,'' Lady Warriors Coach Doug Young said. "They are a good team and a good program. They do a good job.

"I think we played well all the way through the seven innings. That was a game we really needed."

"We have got a lot of momentum, that was our fourth straight [win]. We have another conference game on Tuesday, which we should pick up a win there if we handle business."

Londyn Dempster's two-run home run to center in the first gave the Lady Charging Wildcats the lead. The Lady Warriors tied it in the bottom of the first with a 2-run double by Sophia Schirack.

The Lady Charging Wildcats regained the lead in the third when Aubry Kimmons, who had three hits in the game, singled, stole second and scored on Dempster's run-scoring single.

The Lady Warriors regained the lead in the fourth on just two hits and aggressive base running. Kynzlee Williams single drove in a run to tie the score and Gianna Braun gave Little Rock Christian the lead on a fielder's choice where she reached on an error. Two more runs scored on an error during a botched rundown and Taylor Callahan's RBI single made it 7-3.

"We're a really young team. We have got to put pressure on them when we have that opportunity,'' Young said. "So we try to really take advantage. I have preached that the last few months with them trying to bring them along.

Sophie Gassman's single in the fifth drove in Kimmons, who had tripled, but a line out turned into a double play to get out of the inning.

The Lady Warriors got the run back in the fifth when Sadie Smith singled and scored on Isabella Happ's fielder's choice.

Kimmons' second triple drove in the final run in the seventh.

Left-hander Evan Lawthon pitched seven innings for the victory.

"We are a very young team and we have five or six players who don't play travel ball, so we just continue to look for reps.'' Young said. "We just needed the reps going into conference play."