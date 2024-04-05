Freight firm's trailer

design plant turns 30

Top executives from freight provider XPO were in Searcy on Thursday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the company's in-house trailer manufacturing facility in the White County community.

The Searcy plant, which recycles used trailers, has about 300 workers and produces custom-designed trailers featuring XPO's proprietary SafeStack system to protect freight handling and transportation.

Chief Executive Officer Mario Harik applauded the plant for its production efficiencies. "Our in-house manufacturing facility enables us to maintain our trailer fleet at a lower cost, while quickly adapting to our customers' changing needs," he said. "We are proud of our talented team in Searcy for the great work they're doing to support the growth of our fleet and the delivery of exceptional service for customers."

XPO has increased manufacturing capacity in Searcy over the past few years, and the plant delivered more than 6,400 trailers in 2023, doubling its 2021 output.

-- Andrew Moreau

Small retailers have

chance at D.C. trip

The National Retail Federation is taking nominations from small retailers for a chance to win a trip to the Retail Advocates Summit this summer in Washington, D.C.

Fifty U.S. businesses will be selected as this year's America's Retail Champions, the industry trade group said in a news release. Five will be named as finalists and one will be selected as the 2024 America's Retail Champion.

All 50 of this year's champions will get a travel scholarship to attend the Retail Advocates Summit, July 24-25. While there, they'll have a chance to meet with members of Congress and retail industry leaders from brands of all sizes.

Applicants must be U.S.-based retailers with revenue under $38 million and fewer than 500 employees. They must also have demonstrated a desire to advocate for retail by speaking out on public policy debates affecting the retail industry.

Nominations will be accepted through May 3. Visit https://tinyurl.com/bdz8y83c for more information.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index down

14.97 on rate unease

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 909.96, down 14.97 points.

"An early morning rally failed as equities closed sharply lower following remarks by Federal Reserve Governor Neel Kashkari, who called into question whether interest rate cuts would be needed 'if we continue to see inflation moving sideways,' as market participants braced for monthly payroll data for March, which is due to report [Friday] morning," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.