Ninth-inning outburst helps Mets earn first win

NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso launched a tying home run leading off the ninth inning, Tyrone Taylor lined a game-winning single and the New York Mets -- after going 13 innings without a hit -- rallied past the Detroit Tigers 2-1 for their first victory of the season Thursday and a doubleheader split.

"Obviously, nice to get the first one finally," said rookie Manager Carlos Mendoza, who was doused with beer, champagne and eggs following his first big league win.

Harrison Bader's bloop single to start the eighth was New York's first hit in the second game. But the Mets (1-5) finally broke through in the ninth and avoided starting 0-6 for the first time since their second season in 1963.

After consecutive rainouts the previous two days, the announced crowd of 15,020 on a chilly afternoon at Citi Field was the smallest for a Mets game, besides pandemic restrictions during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, since the ballpark opened in 2009.

"I'm just really happy that we were able to turn the page and get the win in the second game," Alonso said.

New York blew a three-run lead in the opener and lost 6-3 in 11 innings after Colt Keith hit a tiebreaking double. Gio Urshela added a two-run single.

Javier Baez had an early RBI single in the second game for the Tigers (5-1), who were the last unbeaten team in the majors.

"We just won two back-to-back series, so obviously happy with that," Manager A.J. Hinch said. "This was a tough loss, no doubt. We had a slim margin pretty much the whole game. Couldn't quite get anything across to extend it."

Bader's soft single to left-center broke up a combined no-hit bid by Matt Manning and Tyler Holton and ended the longest hitless skid (by innings) in Mets history. Alex Faedo stranded Bader at second base by striking out Francisco Lindor.

A converted starter looking for his first big league save, Faedo then gave up the home run to Alonso -- his college teammate at Florida -- on a low changeup. The drive gave Alonso his 500th career RBI.

"It's one of those that I just felt it. I'm like, oh nice," Alonso said. "We definitely needed that one."

Faedo (0-1) walked Brett Baty, who advanced on Starling Marte's sacrifice bunt before racing home on Taylor's first walk-off hit.

"That's a clutch knock by Bader for us," Taylor said. "I think after that it gives (the) guys a little sense of urgency, sense of confidence."

Reed Garrett (1-0) tossed three shutout innings in relief for his second major league win. New York's rally spared Jose Butto a hard-luck loss after he allowed one run and struck out six in six innings.

Manning, brought up from Triple-A Toledo to serve as the Tigers' 27th man for the doubleheader, walked four -- including Brandon Nimmo three times -- in 5 2/3 innings. But he didn't come close to giving up a hit, and Holton got the next four outs before Bader singled.

"Honestly, not my best stuff," Manning said. "I knew the position we were in with the team and the bullpen, doubleheader and everything, and I was just like, just do whatever you've got to do to eat up some innings."

Shelby Miller (2-0) tossed two scoreless innings in the opener for the Tigers, who opened 5-0 for the first time since a 6-0 start in 2015.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GUARDIANS 4, TWINS 2 Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland bullpen had 15 strikeouts to put the clamps on Minnesota's bats, Steven Kwan had three hits and the Guardians spoiled the Twins' home opener. Bibee (1-0) matched his career high with nine strikeouts, allowing one run over 5 1/3 innings. Four relievers followed, with Emmanuel Clase working a perfect ninth for his third save. Carlos Correa had three hits and Edouard Julien homered for the Twins. Minnesota, which averaged more than 10 strikeouts per game to lead the majors last year, fanned the 15 times and stranded nine runners -- eight in scoring position. Twins starter Pablo Lopez (1-1) gave up four runs -- three earned -- in 5 2/3 innings. After retiring the first nine hitters he faced, Lopez ran into trouble in the fourth. Kwan led off with the first of three consecutive singles to start the inning, and Cleveland ended up scoring three runs.

ROYALS 10, WHITE SOX 1 Nelson Velazquez and MJ Melendez each homered and drove in two runs, leading Seth Lugo and Kansas City to a victory over Chicago. Right fielder Hunter Renfroe threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the sixth inning before Kansas City broke it open with eight runs in the seventh. Velazquez drove in the first two runs of the game with a single and a home run. Lugo (1-0) allowed one run and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings for his first win with the Royals. It was the latest quality outing by one of Kansas City's starters, who have a 1.43 ERA.

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee winds up to deliver during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan (38) hits a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



A moment of silence is held for the Burnsville First Responders killed in the line of duty last month before the Minnesota Twins' home opener baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff hits a triple during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Kody Funderburk reacts after issuing a walk to Cleveland Guardians' David Fry during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

