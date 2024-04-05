BASEBALL

A's moving to Sacramento

The Athletics will leave Oakland after this season and play temporarily at a minor league park near Sacramento until their planned new stadium in Las Vegas is built The A's announced the decision to play at the home of the Sacramento River Cats from 2025-27 with an option for 2028 on Thursday after being unable to reach an agreement to extend their lease in Oakland during that time. Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, who also owns the minor league River Cats, said the region has the potential to become a "mecca for sports." Ranadive joined A's owner John Fisher and local officials to announce the news at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, where the A's will play for the next three seasons.

BASKETBALL

Staley earns coaching award

Dawn Staley did a masterful job guiding a young South Carolina team back to the Final Four with an undefeated record for the second straight season. Staley was honored Thursday as The Associated Press women's college basketball Coach of the Year for the second time. She received 27 votes from the 35-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week. She also won the award in 2020. Lindsay Gottlieb of Southern California, Felisha Legette-Jack of Syracuse and Scott Rueck of Oregon State tied for second with two votes each. Voting was done before the NCAA Tournament.

Seton Hall wins NIT title

Dre Davis scored on a layup with 16 seconds left Thursday night to cap Seton Hall's decisive late run, giving the Pirates a 79-77 victory over Indiana State and their first NIT championship since 1953. Seton Hall (25-12) scored the final nine points in a battle between two No. 1 seeds to erase a 77-70 deficit. Davis finished with 18 points in Indianapolis, his hometown. Al-Amir Dawes led the Pirates with 24 points and Kadary Richmond had 21 points and 13 rebounds in their fifth consecutive win at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse. He led Saint Peter's into the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 with wins over Kentucky and Murray State two years ago before returning to his alma mater. Isaiah Swope scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half to lead the Sycamores (32-7).

LSU's Van Lith enters portal

LSU guard Hailey Van Lith is in the transfer portal for the second consecutive season. Van Lith averaged 11.6 points and 3.6 assists in her first and only season with the Tigers, who saw their season end on Monday with a loss to Iowa in the Elite Eight. The Associated Press viewed the portal to confirm her decision. LSU also will be without star Angel Reese next season as she decided to skip her final season of eligibility and enter the WNBA Draft. Van Lith was eligible to declare for the draft, but also had the option to return for another season because of the extra year that was granted by the NCAA to athletes whose freshmen season was affected by the pandemic.

FOOTBALL

Ravens reach deal with LB

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is returning to Baltimore after agreeing on a two-year, $9 million contract, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced, said Van Noy will make $5.25 million in 2024 and can earn up to $11 million with incentives. Van Noy had a career-high nine sacks in 14 games last season after signing with the Ravens in September. He had 30 tackles, nine quarterback hits and forced two fumbles.

TENNIS

Top seed moves on

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula advanced to the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open on Thursday, and Miami Open champion Danielle Collins continued her strong form, beating defending champion Ons Jabeur in three sets. The fifth-ranked Pegula, who reached the semifinals last year, had little trouble beating Magda Linette 6-2, 6-2. Pegula will face Victoria Azarenka for a spot in the last four at the clay-court tournament. Azarenka rallied to defeat Taylor Townsend 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.