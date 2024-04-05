100 years ago

April 5, 1924

The continued existence of the Riggs income tax law, when it had been believed generally that it would be repealed, has caught the state unprepared for its enforcement, and in fact, officials are still uncertain as to its terms. ... Representative John Riggs, the author, still pleads for a fair trial. He paid the first tax under the law Tuesday, the first day after the end of the fiscal year of the law. ... The law provides a tax of one-tenth of one percent on the gross income of every resident of the state and by "natural persons, not residents of the state, who shall have received $1,000 or more from March 31, 1923, to April 1, 1924, and each fiscal year thereafter, for the sole use and benefit of the public schools."

50 years ago

April 5, 1974

Police Chief Gale F. Weeks said Thursday that a series of drug raids begun late Wednesday would reach "80 to 85 percent" of the major heroin sellers in the Little Rock area when all 80 arrest warrants had been served. By Thursday night, 31 arrests had been made on more than 70 drug-related charges at Little Rock and North Little Rock. The police had warrants for about 80 suspects on about 150 charges before the raids began.

25 years ago

April 5, 1999

FORREST CITY -- Down Dale Bumpers Road in the middle of what was once a soybean field and next to the Federal Correctional Facility, a new $9.7 million minimum-security camp on the prison grounds is ready for occupants. ... The minimum-security camp, located south of the existing prison complex, is designed to hold 256 prisoners, typically low-level drug offenders and white-collar criminals with sentences of two years or less, said Barbara Young, executive assistant at the prison and a McGehee native. ... The original prison complex opened in May 1997 with a capacity for 1,536 inmates, a staff of 338 and a budget of $16 million, including $13 million for salaries. Construction of the minimum-security camp was planned before the prison opened, Young said in a 1998 interview.

10 years ago

April 5, 2014

Timex Corp. has offered to purchase 40 properties in east Little Rock that sit above groundwater contaminated by cleaning chemicals the company used when it operated a now-demolished building in the neighborhood years ago. Beginning in 1947, Timex leased a large industrial building from the then-Little Rock National Airport on a 9-acre lot at 2215 Crisp Drive, just south of homes on the other side of East 12th Street. The company built watches, clocks and cameras. It shut down its operation there in 2000, moving the work overseas. But according to test results included in Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality documents, Timex left behind something known as trichloroethylene -- or TCE -- and other chemicals in the property's soil and groundwater.