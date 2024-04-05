REPORTS: Chris Beard no longer considering Arkansas men's basketball coaching job

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas men’s basketball coaching search looks to be moving past Ole Miss coach Chris Beard, who reportedly withdrew from consideration Friday.

Jon Rothstein of CBS first reported Beard will be staying at Ole Miss amid reports that he was a favorite for the Arkansas opening. Rothstein also reported Kansas State coach Jerome Tang has emerged as the favorite in the Razorbacks' search to replace departed coach Eric Musselman.

Beard appeared to commit his future to Ole Miss on social media without referencing Arkansas.

“Great times ahead in Oxford,” he wrote. “We are just getting started.”

Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek is in Phoenix for a meeting of the College Football Playoff selection committee this week. That gives him convenient access to potentially meet with candidates at the men’s basketball Final Four and coaches convention in nearby Glendale, Ariz., this weekend.

Tang recently completed his second season in charge of the Wildcats, where he has a record of 45-24. Kansas State went 19-15 overall and 8-10 in Big 12 play this season.

Tang's Wildcats finished 26-10 in his first season and advanced to the Elite Eight. He was an assistant coach at Baylor under coach Scott Drew for 19 seasons and was part of the 2021 national championship team.

According to the Wichita Eagle, Tang recently signed a contract extension with the Wildcats that runs until the 2029-30 season with a salary of $3.1 million. His buyout is $6 million and drops to $5 million at the end of April.