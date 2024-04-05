Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 141-475 (29.7%)

LEE'S LOCK Almostgone Rocket in the eighth

BEST BET Excitable Boy in the third

LONG SHOT Man On the Moon in the seventh

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

KANTIRUN*** has shown speed in two recent competitive efforts, and she drew into an unusually soft maiden claiming race. WILD CHEROKEE raced close to the lead in an improved fourth-place finish at this price. PETIT JEAN is the quickest filly in the race, and she will be tough to catch if able to stop a habit of breaking slowly.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 KantirunEsquivelMorse6-5

2 Wild CherokeeBowenMartin9-2

1 Petit JeanWalesJackson5-1

5 J J's JoyHernandezGreen6-1

7 Bodi OdiCourtNorthrop10-1

8 Babe in the WoodsBealmearHaran10-1

4 Ready for WineZimmermanMartin10-1

3 First DiamondHarrCline20-1

2 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

MANFREDI*** has earned the field's fastest Beyer figures, while competing at a higher class level, and his recent works have been improved for winning trainer Chris Hartman. SITKA is dropping in class and cutting back to a sprint following two front-running route races. STORM CAT EYES sprinted well in his career debut, and he returns to the sprint game after tiring badly in a two-turn effort.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 ManfrediBejaranoHartman7-5

5 SitkaAsmussenAsmussen5-2

3 Storm Cat EyesFuentesCompton8-1

2 Twirling TroilletEsquivelMilligan5-1

8 Texas SplurgeChuanMorse6-1

7 Red RizzlerCastilloRosin15-1

4 InterrupterVazquezChleborad20-1

6 SuperheroBealmearDixon20-1

3 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

EXCITABLE BOY*** pressed a rapid pace before drawing off in a four-length maiden victory, and he appears talented enough to clear his first allowance condition. RISK IT was graded stake-placed as a juvenile, and he exits a third-place sprint finish as a beaten post-time favorite and may get a favorable pace setup. THIS IS USCAR splashed his way to a six-length career debut victory, which earned the field's fastest Beyer figure.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Excitable BoyBejaranoRobertson2-1

3 Risk ItAsmussenAsmussen5-2

6 This Is UscarEsquivelBlair5-2

1 HenroHernandezHartman6-1

4 CraftedSantanaAsmussen6-1

2 Market StreetJuarezLukas12-1

4 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

ROYAL MEGHAN** has finished in the money in all four starts at the meeting, and the beaten favorite is dropping out of stronger starter allowance races. DIXIE PENNY finished a neck in front of the top selection two races back, and she came back to determinedly win a starter allowance. HALAGA led past every pole but the last one in a competitive third-lace route, and she has a solid chance to win if able to hold form for new connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Royal MeghanAsmussenAsmussen2-1

3 Dixie PennyArrietaBecker5-2

6 HalagaVazquezRufino5-1

2 Spanish DelightHernandezMartin6-1

8 Singing EmmaDe La CruzLoy8-1

7 Winyah BayZimmermanMcKnight12-1

5 IzeonpointQuinonezBorel15-1

1 Mia BabyEsquivelSilva15-1

9 KoalaBarbosaJewell15-1

5 Purse $30,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

LIL BRO COOP** is shipping from Fair Grounds in good form, and the front-running gelding is dropping. He broke his maiden by six engths last season at Oaklawn. LORD GRANTHAM added blinkers and responded with a strong second-place finish, and he is wheeled back at the same class level. LIFE ON THE NILE is another exiting a runner-up finish after an addition of blinkers, and he is a six-time in-the-money finisher at Oaklawn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1a Lil Bro CoopEsquivelSanchez5-2

3 Lord GranthamBarbosaAltamirano7-2

7 Life On the NileBejaranoWard5-1

8 VincenzinoBealmearMcKnight8-1

2 Mo MovesAsmussenAsmussen9-2

4 Brennan's HonorSantanaAsmussen10-1

5 Eight StraightPusacLoy12-1

9 ContrabandistaHernandezMartin15-1

10 PregameBowenMartin15-1

6 Hard to Come BoyArrietaVon Hemel15-1

1 Sergeant RecklessEsquivelSanchaez5-2

11 Star NationCourtHartlage30-1

6 Purse $42,000, 1 3/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

POLTERER*** followed a determined entry-level allowance victory with a decisive victory over a starter allowance field, and the speedy gelding has won 5 of 9 races at Oaklawn. HUGE BIGLY has been close to the pace in consecutive claiming victories, while earning Beyer figures that are comparable to the top selection. NEPAL UP rallied to second in his first race following a four-month freshening, and he is proven at extended route distances.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 PoltererArrietaCompton8-5

4 Huge BiglyChuanShorter2-1

5 Nepal UpVazquezVan Berg9-2

6 EfficiencyJuarezSantamaria8-1

3 Zap MotionHernandezShirer15-1

7 W W CrazyDe La CruzHornsby6-1

2 RackataptapSantanaShirer15-1

7 Purse $32,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

MAN ON THE MOON** ran his typical disappointing race on a wet track last month, but he is dropping in class and is consistently good in fast-track route races. LEADER OF MEN is switching to a top veteran rider following three consecutive in-the-money finishes. PRODIGIOUS BAY is the likely pacesetter, who ran very well last season at Oaklawn, and he likely needed his last race after a long break.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Man On the MoonArrietaCalhoun4-1

4 Leader of MenBejaranoMoquett7-2

6 Prodigious BayBowenMcKnight9-2

3 Test PilotVazquezOrtiz5-1

2 Canadian PharoahJuarezMcKnight8-1

1 Heir to GreatnessHernandezBroberg10-1

12 Legendary LoreAsmussenAsmussen8-1

7 Boogie BodeBarbosaWilliams15-1

11 Make NoiseHarrCline20-1

10 What a CountryHTorresBahena20-1

8 Cost BasisZimmerman15-1

1a Mor Big LeeBarbosaBroberg10-1

5 Seaside BoyPusacMartin30-1

8 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, maiden special weight

ALMOSTGONE ROCKET*** is a first-time starter with a strong pedigree who has been working in company with some talented runners, and she represents the powerful barn of trainer Brad Cox. SHE CALLED alternated for the lead from gate to wire when narrowly defeated by the post-time favorite in an encouraging career debut. LADY ARIEL should be fit following two front-running route races, and a possible contentious pace will work in her favor.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Almostgone RocketChuanCox9-5

8 She CalledSantanaCasse7-5

6 Lady ArielAsmussenAsmussen6-1

9 HavahaVazquezMaker10-1

1 JoelmaCohenMcPeek12-1

2 Queen's LegacyBejaranoVan Berg15-1

10 Andrea DianeDe La CruzOffolter20-1

3 DelacinaHernandezChleborad20-1

4 Sun CrossJuarezSchultz20-1

5 Vino VeritasBarbosaMoquett30-1

9 Purse $141,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

EASY ACTION*** is a remarkably consistent and talented front-runner, who is making his third start of the season following two solid races as a post-time favorite. TRACK MATE won a fast entry-level allowance when wearing blinkers for the first time, and he is a strong repeat candidate with any kind of improvement. ECHO AGAIN was a clear allowance winner last season at Oaklawn, and he raced deceptively well in his return from 10 months on the bench.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Easy ActionSantanaCasse2-1

3 Track MateBejaranoLukas7-2

7 Echo AgainAsmussenAsmussen9-2

6 Lark's MischiefVazquezMaker5-1

8 Spend BenjaminsChuanShorter10-1

5 Bohemian BoBealmearVance8-1

4 Our Last ChanceDe La CruzAnderson12-1

1 Secret PocketArrietaPeitz20-1

2 AlbizuHernandezCangemi15-1

10 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $20,000

NGALA** was forwardly placed before breaking her maiden by four widening lengths, and the steadily improving filly drew a favorable post for her running style. CLASSY EDGE defeated open maiden claiming rivals by two lengths, and she possesses better early speed than the top selection. COURAGEOUS CAPPEN has finished second in consecutive races against similar.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

12 NgalaBejaranoMoquett9-5

3 Classy EdgeDe La CruzRufino9-2

14 Courageous CappenHernandezDurham9-2

13 Gold StrategyDe La CruzHornsby5-1

7 Natural TouchVazquezCreighton5-1

4 Magnolia MaeBealmearVance6-1

1 KitiaraHernandezMartin8-1

10 Dat Dares RightZimmermanKeithan12-1

8 Little BurritoBarbosaVan Berg15-1

11 Smarty's AngelEsquivelCates12-1

6 Be My HuckleberryPusacLoy20-1

2 Pat's GalHarrCline30-1

5 K J's Pistol AnnieSaezSoto30-1

9 Dixie Girl ToJuarezWestermann30-1