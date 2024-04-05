BASEBALL

BROOKLAND 14, HIGHLAND 1 Rogan Tyler was 3 for 3 with 3 runs batted in as Brookland (14-6, 6-0 4A-3) blitzed the Rebels. Finn Lincoln went 2 for 3 with 4 RBI, while Blake Lane and Jake Reece each contributed two hits for the Bearcats.

COTTER 7, NORFORK 4 Kolby Vinson struck out 9 batters and gave up 6 hits in 6 innings to boost Cotter (10-3). David Roger had two hits for the Warriors, who've won nine of their past 10 games. Cory Jines was 4 for 4 for Norfork (11-7).

SOFTBALL

BENTONVILLE 14, FAYETTEVILLE 2 The Lady Tigers scored all of their runs in the first three innings in a 6A-West Conference victory at the Tiger Athletic Complex. Bentonville (11-4, 6-2) scored two runs in the first and six runs in both the second and third innings. Kylee Wyman had 3 hits, 3 runs and 3 RBI to lead Bentonville offensively, while Anna Lee Kulka had 2 hits, scored 2 runs and drove in 4 runs. Amber Turner had 2 hits, 2 runs and 2 RBI. Alexis Lorenni had two hits and two RBI. Abby Ward had two hits and scored two runs, while Marissa Gianneschi and Riley Ford also scored two runs. Ryann Sanders pitched five innings and allowed 3 hits and 2 unearned runs to go with 5 strikeouts. Presley Drake had two hits and two RBI for Fayetteville (5-7, 3-5), while Ava Garcia scored two runs.

FARMINGTON 14, PARAGOULD 0 Mallory Sills and Kennedy Griggs hit home runs for the Lady Cardinals (10-2), which picked up a nonconference win against the Lady Rams. Sills had a solo home run, while Griggs had two hits, including a two-run home run. Morgan Reaves threw a one-hit shutout for Farmington.

LAVACA 15, JOHNSON COUNTY WESTSIDE 1 Kyla Force went 2 for 4 with 4 runs batted in as Lavaca (7-3, 3-0 2A-4) cruised. Force also scored two runs for the Lady Arrows.

MENA 10, DARDANELLE 0 (5) Abigail Koppein tossed a no-hitter to lead Mena (9-7, 3-1 4A-4), which won its third consecutive contest. Koppein struck out 13 and walked 2 in 5 innings for the Lady Cats.

MOUNT ST. MARY 9, JOE T. ROBINSON 3 Cassie Clark struck out 12 in a complete victory for Mount St. Mary (4-5), which stopped a two-game losing streak.

PEA RIDGE 4, GRAVETTE 0 Emory Bowlin gave up two hits as Pea Ridge (11-4, 3-0 4A-1) shut out the Lady Lions. The junior struck out nine and walked one for the Lady Blackhawks, who've won four straight games.

ROGERS 12, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 2 Ava Johnson recorded two hits and drove in four runs as Rogers (16-1, 8-1 6A-West) drilled the Lady Bears. Khyleigh Kelly had two hits and two runs batted in for the Lady Mounties. Johnson and Daylyn Osborne also combined for 10 strikeouts for Rogers.

ROGERS HERITAGE 5, BENTONVILLE WEST 3 Izzy Ulepich and Kyler Strickland each homered to give Rogers Heritage an early lead and the Lady War Eagles went on for the 6A-West Conference win on Thursday. The home runs by Ulepich and Strickland gave the Lady War Eagles (12-6, 4-3 6A-West) a 2-0 lead. Bella Canizales contributed a two-run double to extend Heritage's lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth. Sydney Gaffney also chipped in a run-scoring double to finish off a three-run fourth for a 5-1 Heritage lead. Heritage pitcher Joclyn Strickland picked up the win, tossing a complete game. She allowed 3 runs on 4 hits, while striking out 2. Stephanie Crittenden went 3 for 3 with 2 home runs and drove in all three of West's runs.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 12, SPRINGDALE 0 Har-Ber (14-3, 8-1 6A-West) scored four runs in each of the first two innings and added four late runs for the run-rule victory over the Lady Bulldogs (4-11, 1-8). Bell Haney had 3 hits, including a home run, scored 3 runs and drove in 4 to lead Har-Ber, while Bryley Bratcher had three hits, an RBI and scored a run. Zyria Palmer, Xiomara Sanchez and Ryli Wolf each had two hits. Anniston Reith scored two runs and drove in two runs. Savannah Woods also scored two runs. Cyarah Dotts struck out five in two innings of work in the circle, while Reith had eight strikeouts in four innings of relief.

BOYS SOCCER

SILOAM SPRINGS 4, GREENBRIER 3 Anthony Sandoval scored two goals and Bennett Naustvik and Diego Palacios added goals as Siloam Springs defeated Greenbrier in a 5A-West Conference game. Siloam Springs (7-3-1, 5-1) led 2-1 and increased its lead to 4-1 before two late Greenbrier goals.