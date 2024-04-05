S. Korean president, strike’s leader meet Zambian elephant attack kills tourist Two arrested in death of Serbian child S. African ex-speaker jailed over claims

S. Korean president, strike's leader meet

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met the leader of a strike by thousands of junior doctors on Thursday and said that the government is open to talks about its contentious push to sharply increase medical school admissions.

The meeting was the first of its kind since more than 90% of the country's 13,000 trainee doctors walked off the job in February, disrupting hospital operations. But there was still no immediate report of a breakthrough after the meeting.

Yoon met Park Dan, head of an emergency committee for the Korea Intern Resident Association, for more than two hours, during which "the president said he would respect the position of trainee doctors in the event of talks with the medical circle on medical reform issues including an increase of doctors," according to Yoon's office.

It didn't say whether the government plans any immediate talks with the doctors and whether Yoon's comments would mean he's willing to lower the size of his proposed medical school admission increase. The strikers have earlier demanded the government withdraw the 2,000-student admission increase plan.

Zambian elephant attack kills tourist

HARARE, Zimbabwe -- A bull elephant charged a truck that an 80-year-old American was riding in with other tourists on a game drive in a Zambian national park, flipping over the vehicle and killing her, a safari company said.

The attack injured five others on March 30 in the vast Kafue National Park, which covers 8,600 square miles and is one of Africa's largest animal reserves.

According to the safari company Wilderness, the "aggressive" bull elephant unexpectedly charged at the truck, which was carrying six guests and a guide on a morning excursion through wild areas.

It wasn't clear what upset the bull. But in a video widely circulated online, the pachyderm is seen menacingly charging through the bushy terrain toward the tourists' vehicle. A man is heard shouting "hey hey hey," in apparent but futile efforts to scare it away. It reaches the truck and flips it over using its trunk.

Another female tourist was seriously injured and flown by helicopter to South Africa for treatment while the rest were treated for minor injuries, the company said.

"This is a devastating incident for everyone involved and we are doing our best to support the family and all affected," Tarryn Gibson, the safari company's head of communications, told The Associated Press on Thursday. Gibson did not identify the tourist who was killed, and said her family wished for privacy. The company also asked people to not share the video of the attack online.

Two arrested in death of Serbian child

BELGRADE, Serbia -- A 2-year-old Serbian girl whose disappearance last month gripped the nation died after being hit by a car and her body was dumped in a landfill by the people in the vehicle, police said Thursday.

Police have arrested two men suspected of hitting Danka Ilic with their vehicle when she walked out of a yard in the eastern town of Bor, Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said.

The two suspects are employees of the local state waterworks company and were on assignment when they hit the girl with their car, Gasic said.

They picked up the girl's body, put in the trunk where they kept their tools and drove to a landfill where they dumped the body, Gasic said. They are facing charges of grave murder.

The suspects admitted committing the crime, police said in a statement.

The girl was first reported missing on March 26. Police issued a nationwide alert asking for help and published the girl's photo.

"The girl's father stopped them in his car and asked if they saw the girl, and they said no," Gasic said. "One of the men later even joined the search."

S. African ex-speaker jailed over claims

JOHANNESBURG -- The former South African speaker of parliament was arrested on Thursday over allegations that she received about $135,000 in bribes, in the latest corruption scandal to face the governing African National Congress party.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula turned herself in to police in the capital, Pretoria, on Thursday and was taken to Pretoria Magistrates Court, where she was released on $2,670 in bail.

Mapisa-Nqakula maintained her innocence and suggested the charges against her were politically motivated with the country set to hold national elections later this year.

The developments follow weeks of controversy over allegations that Mapisa-Nqakula received 11 cash payments from a defense contractor when she was minister of defense between 2016 and 2019.

Her Johannesburg home was raided by law enforcement officials, and she was informed that the state intended to charge her with 12 counts of corruption and money laundering.

She told the court on Thursday that she was not a flight risk and would have a lot to lose by evading her trial, including her state pension and access to her Johannesburg-based children.