Scores

Today at 2:02 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

High school

Thursday's scores

BASEBALL

Ashdown 12, Murfreesboro 11

Batesville 16, Mountain Home 11

Benton 4, Van Buren 1

Brookland 14, Highland 1

Camden Harmony Grove 12, Dumas 0

Central Arkansas Christian 21, Perryville 0

Clarksville 11, Dover 5

Conway St. Joseph 16, Episcopal Collegiate 5

Elkins 6, Gravette 2

Flippin 13, Berryville 3

Greenland 25, West Fork 0

Harrisburg 2, Gosnell 1

Hillcrest 23, Mammoth Spring 1

Huntsville 19, Providence Academy 1

Lavaca 9, Johnson County Westside 2

Mansfield 11, Hector 1

Marked Tree 14, Crowley's Ridge 4

Marshall 15, Bergman 0

Melbourne 5, Newport 2

Morrilton 21, Mayflower 0

Mountainburg 16, Western Yell County 1

Ozark Catholic 9, NW Ark. Homeschool 6

Rivercrest 5, Manila 1

Riverside 6, Salem 3

Russellville 7, Little Rock Catholic 1

Sheridan 13, Hot Springs 2

Trumann 22, Forrest City 4

West Memphis 11, White Station, Tenn. 8

West Side Greers Ferry 12, Bradford 0

White Hall 7, Beebe 4

Wynne 7, Jonesboro Westside 0

SOFTBALL

Armorel 12-13, Maynard 2-2

Beebe 1, Valley View 0

Bentonville 14, Fayetteville 2

Booneville 10, Paris 0

Brookland 19, Highland 2

Cabot 16, White Hall 1

Camden Fairview 15, Fordyce 0

Clinton 11, Morrilton 8

Concord 10, Calico Rock 0

Cotter 7, Norfork 4

Cross County 14, Palestine-Wheatley 4

Dumas 14, Barton 12

East Poinsett County 12-14, Marmaduke 0-3

El Dorado 13, Junction City 10

Elkins 15, Green Forest 3

England 18, Jacksonville 0

Farmington 14, Paragould 0

Gentry 8, Van Buren 1

Gosnell 2, Rivercrest 1

Harding Academy 7, Lonoke 1

Izard County 8, Cotter 1

Jonesboro Westside 8, Wynne 4

Lavaca 15, Johnson County Westside 1

Little Rock Central 26, Little Rock Southwest 4

Little Rock Christian 8, North Little Rock 4

Mayflower 7, Lamar 6

Melbourne 18, Newport 3

Mena 10, Dardanelle 0

Mount St. Mary 9, Joe T. Robinson 3

Mountainburg 6, Western Yell County 2

Nemo Vista 17, Wonderview 5

Pea Ridge 4, Gravette 0

Prairie Grove 9, Siloam Springs 7

Riverside 9, Buffalo Island Central 1

Riverview 13, Little Rock Parkview 7

Rogers 12, Fort Smith Northside 2

Rogers Heritage 5, Bentonville West 3

Rose Bud 10, Pangburn 3

Salem 8, Tuckerman 6

Sheridan 15-20, Hot Springs 0-0

Smackover 13, Drew Central 4

Southside Batesville 8, Pocahontas 1

Springdale Har-Ber 12, Springdale 0

Sylvan Hills 11, Searcy 10

Trumann 18, Forrest City 0

SOCCER

Girls

Danville 4, Benton Harmony Grove 1

Farmington 2, Dardanelle 1

Green Forest 4, Thaden 1

Jacksonville 4, Little Rock Parkview 2

Little Rock Christian 7, Maumelle 0

Mena 0, Morrilton 0, tie

Shiloh Christian 10, Berryville 2

Valley View 6, Marion 0

Vilonia 7, Beebe 1

Boys

Danville 2, Benton Harmony Grove 0

Dardanelle 7, Farmington 3

Haas Hall Bentonville 1, Eureka Springs 0

Jacksonville 4, Little Rock Parkview 1

Little Rock Christian 7, Maumelle 0

Morrilton 6, Mena 1

Siloam Springs 4, Greenbrier 3

Valley View 3, Marion 1

Vilonia 4, Beebe 2

