High school
Thursday's scores
BASEBALL
Ashdown 12, Murfreesboro 11
Batesville 16, Mountain Home 11
Benton 4, Van Buren 1
Brookland 14, Highland 1
Camden Harmony Grove 12, Dumas 0
Central Arkansas Christian 21, Perryville 0
Clarksville 11, Dover 5
Conway St. Joseph 16, Episcopal Collegiate 5
Elkins 6, Gravette 2
Flippin 13, Berryville 3
Greenland 25, West Fork 0
Harrisburg 2, Gosnell 1
Hillcrest 23, Mammoth Spring 1
Huntsville 19, Providence Academy 1
Lavaca 9, Johnson County Westside 2
Mansfield 11, Hector 1
Marked Tree 14, Crowley's Ridge 4
Marshall 15, Bergman 0
Melbourne 5, Newport 2
Morrilton 21, Mayflower 0
Mountainburg 16, Western Yell County 1
Ozark Catholic 9, NW Ark. Homeschool 6
Rivercrest 5, Manila 1
Riverside 6, Salem 3
Russellville 7, Little Rock Catholic 1
Sheridan 13, Hot Springs 2
Trumann 22, Forrest City 4
West Memphis 11, White Station, Tenn. 8
West Side Greers Ferry 12, Bradford 0
White Hall 7, Beebe 4
Wynne 7, Jonesboro Westside 0
SOFTBALL
Armorel 12-13, Maynard 2-2
Beebe 1, Valley View 0
Bentonville 14, Fayetteville 2
Booneville 10, Paris 0
Brookland 19, Highland 2
Cabot 16, White Hall 1
Camden Fairview 15, Fordyce 0
Clinton 11, Morrilton 8
Concord 10, Calico Rock 0
Cotter 7, Norfork 4
Cross County 14, Palestine-Wheatley 4
Dumas 14, Barton 12
East Poinsett County 12-14, Marmaduke 0-3
El Dorado 13, Junction City 10
Elkins 15, Green Forest 3
England 18, Jacksonville 0
Farmington 14, Paragould 0
Gentry 8, Van Buren 1
Gosnell 2, Rivercrest 1
Harding Academy 7, Lonoke 1
Izard County 8, Cotter 1
Jonesboro Westside 8, Wynne 4
Lavaca 15, Johnson County Westside 1
Little Rock Central 26, Little Rock Southwest 4
Little Rock Christian 8, North Little Rock 4
Mayflower 7, Lamar 6
Melbourne 18, Newport 3
Mena 10, Dardanelle 0
Mount St. Mary 9, Joe T. Robinson 3
Mountainburg 6, Western Yell County 2
Nemo Vista 17, Wonderview 5
Pea Ridge 4, Gravette 0
Prairie Grove 9, Siloam Springs 7
Riverside 9, Buffalo Island Central 1
Riverview 13, Little Rock Parkview 7
Rogers 12, Fort Smith Northside 2
Rogers Heritage 5, Bentonville West 3
Rose Bud 10, Pangburn 3
Salem 8, Tuckerman 6
Sheridan 15-20, Hot Springs 0-0
Smackover 13, Drew Central 4
Southside Batesville 8, Pocahontas 1
Springdale Har-Ber 12, Springdale 0
Sylvan Hills 11, Searcy 10
Trumann 18, Forrest City 0
SOCCER
Girls
Danville 4, Benton Harmony Grove 1
Farmington 2, Dardanelle 1
Green Forest 4, Thaden 1
Jacksonville 4, Little Rock Parkview 2
Little Rock Christian 7, Maumelle 0
Mena 0, Morrilton 0, tie
Shiloh Christian 10, Berryville 2
Valley View 6, Marion 0
Vilonia 7, Beebe 1
Boys
Danville 2, Benton Harmony Grove 0
Dardanelle 7, Farmington 3
Haas Hall Bentonville 1, Eureka Springs 0
Jacksonville 4, Little Rock Parkview 1
Little Rock Christian 7, Maumelle 0
Morrilton 6, Mena 1
Siloam Springs 4, Greenbrier 3
Valley View 3, Marion 1
Vilonia 4, Beebe 2