Siloam Springs Fire Chief Jeremey Criner announces retirement plans to retire this summer

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Siloam Springs Fire Chief Jeremey Criner announced Thursday he plans to retire this summer.

Criner's last day will be June 28, according to a news release from city communications manager Megan Whitworth.

"I have been profoundly grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Siloam Springs," Criner said. "It has been an honor to dedicate my career to the noble profession of firefighting, and I am immensely thankful for the trust and support of the community."

Criner, 40, began his service as Siloam Springs fire chief in July 2016, the release states. He previously worked for the Rogers Fire Department and as an assistant fire chief in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

Criner was named fire chief of the year at the Arkansas Fire Convention in 2022. He has also served as president of the Northwest Arkansas Metropolitan Fire Chiefs' Association, the release states.

In January 2023, Criner was appointed to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services board by then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Criner also helped spearhead the installation of a Safe Haven Baby Box last summer at Fire Station No. 1 at 1450 Cheri Whitlock Drive.

Criner ran for the Arkansas House of Representatives District 17 seat in the Republican primary election last month. He lost the race to Randy Torres.

"We appreciate his service and commitment to Siloam Springs and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors," said Siloam Springs City Administrator Allan Gilbert. "Chief Criner will be greatly missed. His legacy of leadership and dedication will continue to inspire us all."