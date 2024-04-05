Six people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Melissa Morgan, 41, of 106 W. Ohio Ave. in Dallas was arrested Wednesday in connection with financial identity fraud. Morgan was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Jermarcas Arnold, 26, homeless of Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with residential burglary, third-degree domestic battery, third-degree battery and first-degree criminal mischief. Arnold was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Rogers Police Department

Marisol Barroso, 33, of 4318 S. 22nd St. in Fort Smith, was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery and nonfinancial identity fraud. Barroso was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Luis Figuera-Gonzalez, 22, of 374 Pea Ridge St. in Pea Ridge, was arrested Thursday in connection with assault on a family or household member and third-degree domestic battery. Figuera-Gonzalez was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Charles Dixon, 29, of 5108 Eden Rock Drive in New Orleans, was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Dixon was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Leslie Shepherd, 42, of 530 Betty Jo Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender and being a sex offender living near a school or daycare. Shepherd was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.