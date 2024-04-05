HORSE RACING

Reports: Timberlake out of Kentucky Derby

Factoring in Muth's ineligibility and Timberlake's unavailability, both Oaklawn winners of seven-figure Kentucky Derby preps are out of the May 4 race at Churchill Downs.

Grade II Rebel Stakes winner Timberlake will not start in the race, reports indicate. After going 1 1/8 miles in the Grade I $1.5 million Arkansas Derby on Saturday, the Into Mischief colt does not have a physical problem, trainer Brad Cox said.

"He came out of it in good order, very sound," Cox said before the colt shipped back to Louisville. "We still feel it's in his best interest not to try a mile and a quarter in 4 1/2 weeks."

Though leading after three quarters of a mile, Tmberlake and jockey Flavien Prat retreated against Muth, two-length winner of the Arkansas Derby for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. Muth is ineligible for the Kentucky Derby because Baffert's horses are ruled off Churchill Downs for a third consecutive year. Though Baffert has won the Derby six times, a seventh winner, Medina Spirit (since deceased) in 2021, was disqualified because of a drug violation, prompting a legal dispute between the track and the California-based trainer.

Timberlake ranked fifth with 81 points in a series of Derby qualifying races, for which Baffert trainees receive no points. Cox-trained Catching Freedom, Oaklawn's Smarty Jones winner Jan. 1, is second with 125 points after taking the Grade II Louisiana Derby on March 23.

Juvenile champion Fierceness, runaway winner of Saturday's Grade I Florida Derby for Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher, leads with 136 points.

-- Bob Wisener

GOLF

UA's Marin advances to Augusta final

Maria Jose Marin of the University Arkansas women's team made the cut at the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Thursday. It is her second cut at the event after becoming the first Latin American golfer to do so last season.

Marin shot a 6-over 78 after an opening 69 and is tied for 23rd at 147 after 36 holes, eight shots leader Lottie Woad of England, who plays at Florida State. The first two rounds were played at Champions Retreat in Evans, Ga.

Saturday's final round will be played at Augusta National, home of the Masters. The final round be televised on NBC, starting at 11 a.m. Central.

In the first round, Marin's 3-under 69 including five birdies and and 11 pars. She had big putts on the day, including an 87-foot putt from off the green for birdie, a par saves on the seventh hole and a birdie chip on her final hole at nine to stand in a tie for seventh after 18 holes.

The entire field struggled with high winds in the second round. Marin had one birdie in the round with 10 pars.

Last year, Marin finished the ANWA with a 3-over 219 (71-72-76) to finish 14th.