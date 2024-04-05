Teen pleads guilty to murder in Fort Smith robbery that left mother of four dead





FORT SMITH — A 16-year-old boy was sentenced to 50 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and terroristic act.

Kemuel Stucki pleaded guilty to the murder of Chanell Moore, a mother of four, in March 2023 when he was 15 years old. Moore, 26, was working at Doug’s Eastside Convenience store when Stucki entered the building, shot and killed her after he stole vape pens from the store.

He was also charged in connection to another robbery in December 2022 at an ALON gas station.

On Dec. 12, 2022, Stucki entered the gas station at 1709 Fort St. in Barling at 7:40 p.m. wearing a black ski mask. He placed an empty bag on the counter and demanded the clerk fill it with vape pens while indicating he had a weapon, according to his original affidavit.

He walked out of the store, and the clerk and another customer followed him after contacting police. The affidavit said Stucki returned to the store to pay for the pens but grabbed four of them and ran. Police were able to recover his bag, mask, gloves and handgun.

On March 24, 2023, Stucki entered the Doug’s Eastside Convenience store at 9017 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith wearing a ski mask and demanded vape pens from Moore. Moore cooperated, but Stucki shot her six times, killing her. He grabbed some cigarettes and vape pens then fled the scene, according to the affidavit. The document also said he fired at a car in the parking lot as he fled, almost hitting the head of the car’s occupant.

Police arrested Stucki during a SWAT operation in May 2023. Originally, Stucki pleaded not guilty and had a bond set at $1.25 million in cash. Police Chief Danny Baker said the police received a tip via Facebook in April 2023 that connected Stucki to the December robbery.

Stucki was sentenced to 30 years on the first-degree murder charge and 20 years on the aggravated robbery charge regarding the March 2023 incident, to run consecutively, with an additional 20 years suspended sentence.

He also received 20 years for the terroristic act charge, as well as 20 years for aggravated robbery in the December 2022 case; those two sentences will run concurrent with all the other sentences, according to court documents.

Stucki was ordered not to contact members of Moore's family.








