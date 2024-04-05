The Southern Fried Podcast | Outdoor amenities and quality of life with Samuel Ellis

Former professional whitewater raft guide in Colorado and native Arkansan Samuel Ellis joins Rex on this week’s podcast to discuss a variety of outdoor recreational activities available in Central Arkansas and the Little Rock metro.

Ellis, the owner and founder of Rock Town River Outfitters, talks with Rex about the importance of the Arkansas River and the potential the river has for outdoors enthusiasts and increasing tourism.

Ellis and Rex also discuss how outdoor activities in the state – including kayaking, fishing, mountain biking and hiking – help promote quality of life for Arkansas residents and how these types of activities assist in bringing newcomers into The Natural State.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here]

Follow Rex Nelson's Southern Fried Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.



