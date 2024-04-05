Tommy Terrific’s Space Magic Show Celebrates Upcoming Eclipse At Jones Center

FAQ

WHAT -- Magician Tommy Terrific brings his all-ages interactive magic show about the galaxy, stars, space shuttles -- and cool phenomena like the solar eclipse that will cross over parts of Arkansas on April 8. Solar glasses will be distributed at the show! The performance is part of FamJam, a program where kids and families can move, play and learn together.

WHEN -- Magic show at 2 p.m. Saturday; 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. ice skating; noon to 6 p.m. indoor swimming on April 6

WHERE -- The Jones Center in Springdale

COST -- $5

INFO -- thejonescenter.net/famjam or in-person during business hours at The Jones Center welcome desk. Cash or credit cards are accepted for in-person purchases.