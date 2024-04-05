WATCH | Inaugural award: HS dance director named first Fine Arts Teacher of the Year





Prior to Thursday morning's performance of the Hot Springs School District's dance show "Turning through the Pages," Amy Bramlett-Turner, dance program director for grades 7-12, said the two-hour show would be an "emotional roller coaster," without knowing she was about to experience one of her own.

Moments after finishing her introduction in the Joyce L. Littleton Craft Auditorium, Bramlett-Turner was awarded the inaugural Arkansas Fine Arts Teacher of the Year by the statewide arts advocacy nonprofit organization Arkansans for the Arts.

"Because it is an emotional show, I expected the audience to go on the roller coaster of emotion, not as much me," she said after the show she and Hot Springs Junior Academy dance instructor Alexis Pritsch directed and choreographed.

"Of course, Ms. Pritsch and I, we're so proud, so when we watch the dancers up there, when we see them backstage cheering each other on and helping each other and putting their differences aside, that is such a big thing, building those relationships. And so for this to be added on top of all of those emotions, I'm sure I'm going to go cry later because, wow, it's just an honor and a privilege, and I feel very, very blessed."

Arkansans for the Arts Chair Jean Lacefield, board member Mary Zunick, Arkansas Department of Education program adviser for the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education Sarah Burns and state Rep. Les Warren were on hand for the presentation of the award.

Warren also read a proclamation from the state House of Representatives recognizing Bramlett-Turner's achievement.

"As an art teacher, sometimes it gets really hard because you see the value, you see what's happening in the classroom, what's happening on a daily basis," Bramlett-Turner said. "You see the changes in students; you see how much they need it. And not everybody knows about that, and it's hard to keep advocating for it."

She noted as she looked at the audience at the beginning of the show, she was surprised.

"I thought it was high attendance with all these wonderful supporters that are often at our events and everything," she said. "I thought, 'Oh, that's fun. Oh, I'm so excited they came,' but I never thought it was for me for a specific reason other than to see the show."

Hot Springs Superintendent Stephanie Nehus and teacher Laura West nominated Bramlett-Turner, noting her passion and dedication for dance education, a news release said.

"Most teachers are so passionate about teaching, but it's almost like double passion because we're passionate about our craft and our teaching and giving it to the next generation," Bramlett-Turner said.

"So I think that's such a gift, and I'm so grateful to be recognized because I just tried to do what I would want someone to do for my children and what people did for me," she said.

Bramlett-Turner was one of 60 arts teachers nominated for the award, which was eventually narrowed to just three teachers before she was selected by the organization. The idea for the award came from Sarah Burns, program adviser for the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education for the Arkansas Department of Education.

"As we started to mature and go into our advocacy days and started looking at it, we wanted to do something else that keeps us top of mind. And it started with a partnership with the Department of Education," Lacefield said.

"We've done workshops, looking at curriculum, and then last year, we started thinking about what else. Sarah came up with the idea of looking at the potential of having Teacher of the Year," she said. "We loved the idea. We thought it's appropriate. How do we recognize the boots on the ground? These are the teachers who are doing the hard work of emphasizing what the arts means in a kid's life."

Bramlett-Turner also received a $1,000 stipend from Arkansans for the Arts in conjunction with the award.

Arkansans for the Arts was founded in 2014 with the mission of advancing the arts, arts education, and creative economy in Arkansas.

State Rep. Les Warren, left, reads a proclamation from the state's House of Representatives in honor of Amy Bramlett-Turner, holding flowers, being named the inaugural Arkansas Fine Arts Teacher of the Year by the Arkansans for the Arts. The award was presented by, from right, the organization's chair Jean Lacefield and Arkansas Department of Education program adviser for the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education Sarah Burns. (The Sentinel-Record/Lance Brownfield)



Students from the Hot Springs School District perform during the dance program's "Turning through the Pages" show that featured 200 students from grades 7 through 12 at the Joyce L. Littleton Craft Auditorium at Hot Springs Junior Academy. (The Sentinel-Record/Lance Brownfield)





