1 dead, 4 injured in US 71 collision

A woman died and four other people, including two minors, were injured in a two-vehicle collision on Thursday night in Logan County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Allyson Dye, 19, of Waldron, was killed about 7:59 p.m when she crossed the centerline in a 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle while heading south on U.S. 71, south of Dizzy Dean Road, and crashed into an oncoming Ford.

The driver of the Ford, 35-year-old Adolfo Hernandez of Groves, was taken to a hospital for treatment along with three passengers: Ceclia Hernandez, 35, of Fort Smith and two minors.