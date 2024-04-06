867-acre purchase for port approved

LITTLE ROCK -- The purchase of approximately 867 acres in the area of the Little Rock Port tied to economic prospect recruitment was approved by the Little Rock Board of Directors during a meeting Tuesday.

The price is $4.35 million, plus closing costs, and the seller is the Jack Tyler Family, LLC, according to city board documents.

Funding will come from capital-improvement bond proceeds. Expansion of the Little Rock Port's industrial park was one of six categories of spending that voters approved in a 2022 bond referendum.

An initial payment of $1 million is expected to grant title to 196 acres, with the rest to follow upon the release of a second tranche of bond proceeds.