Arkansas 2026 commitment McWhorter spends time with OL coach, takes in scrimmage





Arkansas 2026 offensive line commitment Bear McWhorter has been building a relationship with offensive line coach Eric Mateos for awhile and was able to spend time with him for the first time during his visit this weekend.

“It's been great, he's gotten to know my family really well and I've learned a lot about the way he coaches which has been great,” McWhorter said.

McWhorter, 6-4 and 288 pounds, of Cass (Ga.) High School had offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas, Louisville, Mississippi State and North Carolina State and others when he chose the Hogs in August of last year in large part because of coach Sam Pittman.

He has since added numerous other offers including Oklahoma, North Carolina, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Pittsburgh.

He received national attention as an eighth grader after renting a billboard on Interstate 49 near Fayetteville which read, "Coach Pittman, I want to be a Hog.”

He arrived on Friday and took in Arkansas’ scrimmage on Saturday and was able to learn more about strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders' philosophy.

“It was a great couple of days, spent a lot of time in coach Mateos' office and went over a lot of film from spring ball. also got to meet with coach Sowders and go into depth on all the strength and conditioning,” he said. “I talked to Coach Pitt for a little over an hour today as well and that was great catching up.”

On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit in the early stages of rankings for prospects in the 2026 class.

He and his father Josh, the offensive coordinator at Cass made the trip. His sister Lily is a senior at Cass and plans to attend the University of Arkansas after she graduates.

The new revamped offensive line impressed him and his father.

“The offensive line looked really really good. it was also a different energy at practice,” he said.



