Arkansas gymnastics team advances to NCAA Championships in emotional finish





FAYETTEVILLE — Jordyn Wieber was trying to fight back the tears, but the flow was winning.

The fifth-year University of Arkansas gymnastics coach was in her feelings after her team’s trustworthy floor exercise team nailed another big performance to clinch the Razorbacks’ first trip to the NCAA Championships since 2018.

The 10th-seeded Razorbacks scored a 197.825, a program record for an NCAA regional, and advanced along with 2 seed LSU (198.25) to the eight-team championships before a crowd of 4,340 at Walton Arena on Saturday.

Wieber was wiping back tears of joy as her team huddled immediately after the meet. Sophomore Lauren Williams of Rogers clinched the second-place showing with a 9.925 in the fifth position on the floor exercise. Then sophomore Frankie Price created another home crowd burst with a 9.9 to complete the meet.

“I was feeling it the whole meet, pretty much,” Wieber said. “I knew after Lauren’s floor routine that it was enough to bump our score where it needed to be. Just really proud of Frankie for finishing us out strong, even though all we needed her to do was finish on her feet.

“This is what I came here to do, obviously. We wanted to get the program to this level. I believed in it every step of the way. First time in this format with only eight teams going to nationals. I’m really, really proud.”

The Razorbacks held off fellow SEC squad Kentucky, which placed third with a 197.475, and Minnesota (197.4) to advance to nationals for the ninth time in school history. The NCAA Championships will take place April 18-20 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

LSU, which got perfect 10s from all-around winner Haleigh Bryant on the vault and uneven bars, had to overcome a fall on the final rotation to clinch the regional title.

Williams landed all three of her tumbling passes on the floor exercise and tied for fourth in the event.

“As soon as I finished my floor routine, my teammate Cally [Swaney] came up to me and she was like, ‘We did it!’ ” Williams said. “I had no idea that we did it, but I secured that spot for us at nationals and the emotions were definitely high while we were doing it.”

Arkansas junior Kalyxta Gamiao opened the balance beam in the third rotation with a career-high 9.95 to set the tone on the always precarious apparatus. The Razorbacks went on to post four 9.9s or better on the event, including a 9.925 from senior Sirena Linton and 9.9s from Swaney and Cami Weaver as one after the other hit stuck landings.

The Razorbacks scored 49.525 on the balance beam, breaking the school record for a regional, which had been their 49.35 in Thursday’s semifinal at Walton Arena.

“I was just thinking, ‘Go up, have fun,’ ” Gamiao said. “We always say, ‘Don’t have regrets,’ and I just went up, did what I know how to do and what I usually do in practice and it paid off.”

Gamiao tied LSU freshman Konnor McClain for the event title.

The Razorbacks had two other podium finishers, with junior Leah Smith’s 9.95 second on the vault behind Bryant and sophomore Reese Drotar’s 9.95 second on the bars behind Bryant.

In the opening rotation, the first two Razorback vaulters, Weaver and Smith, nailed their landings and were given scores of 9.875 and 9.95, respectively. But the next four Razorbacks took steps and the small deductions mounted.

LSU’s McClain (9.95) and Bryant (9.925) paced a strong balance beam rotation and the Tigers scored a 49.4 to take a small advantage after one rotation.

Minnesota’s floor exercise rotation, sparked by Mya Hooten’s 9.95, accumulated a 49.425 to slot in behind LSU, followed by Kentucky (49.4) and the Razorbacks. Hailey Davis and Raena Worley led the Wildcats with 9.9s.

LSU began separating in the second rotation with a strong floor exercise on which no score lower than 9.9 was counted to total 49.625. The rotation was sparked by a 9.95 by Aleah Finnegan and 9.925s from Bryant, Kiya Johnson and KJ Johnson.

Meanwhile, Arkansas turned in a strong performance on the uneven bars with a 49.45 to edge into second place, while Kentucky had a handful of wobbles on the balance beam. The Wildcats salvaged their chances at advancing on the beam, however, as seniors Bailey Bunn, Isabella Magnelli and Raena Worley all held the beam to survive significant balance checks.

The Razorbacks led Kentucky by a tenth at 98.825 to 98.725 at the midway point, while Minnesota’s 49.25 vault rotation dropped the Golden Gophers into fourth place.

Arkansas improved on its lead over Kentucky in the third rotation with its big balance beam, putting the Razorbacks in a strong position to advance.

“I’m just so happy for this team and so proud of them,” Wieber said. “They’ve put in the work every single day this year and believed they could do it most importantly.”