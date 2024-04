Hope, 1953: The most famous person to come out of Hempstead County is pictured next to the teacher in this first-grade class photo. Referring to the future-President Bill Clinton, the back of the card said he was "a deep thinker and a bookworm." The average Arkansas teacher's salary at the time was around $2,000 a year. Card courtesy of Arkansas Post Card Company.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203