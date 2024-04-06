4-star Arkansas basketball signee Shelley requests to be released from NLI

Arkansas basketball 4-star signee Jalen Shelley has requested to be released from his national letter of intent after former Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman left to become the coach at Southern Cal.

On3.com’s Joe Tipton was first to report Shelley’s decision.

Shelley, 6-9 and 185 pounds, of Link Academy in Branson, Mo., signed with the Razorbacks over offers from Ohio State, Texas, LSU, Houston, Colorado, Louisville, Marquette, Texas A&M, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and other programs.

Shelley is the No. 19 small forward and No. 57 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to On3.com’s industry rankings.

Former UMass forward Josh Cohen, who committed to Musselman at Arkansas, recently flipped his pledge to the Trojans.

Arkansas also signed 4-star prospect Isaiah Elohim in November.