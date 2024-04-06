Bauxite’s Wimberly, a former Arkansas target, commits to Oklahoma after reopening recruitment





Former University of Arkansas safety pledge Marcus Wimberly has committed to Oklahoma.

Wimberly, 6-1, 200 pounds, of Bauxite picked the Sooners over Arkansas, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, SMU, Wisconsin, Alabama and others.

He visited the Hogs on March 9 for the first time since reopening his recruitment on Dec. 1.

He recorded 12 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and a recover fumble as a junior while having 74 carries for 533 yards, 15 touchdowns and 28 catches for 302 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense. He also completed 9 of 15 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown.

Three recruiting services rate Wimberly a 3-star recruit, while Rivals lists him as a 4-star prospect and the No. 9 athlete in the nation.