Church notes: Bible studies and learning the gospel, connect with a Christian, Hispanic GED classes

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sundays. Sunday School for all age children is at 9:45 a.m. in the lower level. Adult Bible Class is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Pastor Hass will begin leading Christianity 101, for those who are interested in becoming a new member to learn about the church and Lutheranism, starting at 9:45 a.m. April 7 in the Library.

GriefShare, a support group for those that have lost a loved one, starts Tuesday, April 2 and continue through June 25. For information, contact Diane Turner at 479-640-1508.

The Youth of Bella Vista Lutheran Church are gathering used ink cartridges of any kind. They can redeem them to help pay for the National Youth Gathering for next year. There is a basket next to the door into the kitchen for your donation.

The Sonday Riders will have their first outing at 2 p.m. April 7. Meet in the front church parking lot. All 2-, 3- and 4-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day of riding in the area.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon to provide food items to those in need in our community. The pantry will not be open on Good Friday, March 29.

Information: 855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and recordings are posted on the website.

Sunday, April 7 is Holy Humor Sunday, when we will celebrate all things wedding-related. The Presbyterian Men's Group meets at 9:30 a.m. today, April 6 in Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-2390 or the about and visitors tabs of pcbv.org.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville at 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville holds services in person and online at 10:15 a.m. Sundays.

On Sundays, join the church at 9 a.m. for Bible study for adults, 11:30 a.m. for children's ministry and 4 p.m. for youth group. Choir rehearses on Sundays at 9:15 a.m. Handbell rehearsals are 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. for Benton County residents. Volunteers are welcome to help on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Information: 273-5450 or fpcbentonville.org.

Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 NW McNelly Rd., Bentonville, holds Sunday services at 8:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church supports the World Bible Schools's mission, which is to share Jesus with the world by motivating and equipping a global network of Christians to use interactive Bible studies effectively.

By going to worldbibleschool.org, this link will connect you with a local Christian to interact with, support you in online Bible study by sending you lessons, help with scripture and be a prayer partner.

Information: BellaVistaChurchofChrist.com or 479-899-2925.

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds worship services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in person and live on Facebook, YouTube and the church website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin St., Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube.

A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service.

All Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m.

Children's and youth classes from age 3 to grade 5 meet in Lower Knox. Grades 6-12 meet in the youth room in Lower Knox and are divided by age. The adult Bible study meets in Upper Calvin, the Thoughtful Christians group meets in the church library and on Zoom, and the Open Door class meets in Upper Witherspoon.

The Youth Group (5th-12th graders) meets every Wednesday in Lower Witherspoon from 6-7:30 p.m.

The Thoughtful Christians group is beginning "Living Jesus: Learning the Heart of the Gospel" by Luke Timothy Johnson.

Interested in membership in FUPC? If so, you are invited to Exploring FUPC on April 28 after the late service. Come for lunch and learn about the exciting work and mission of this congregation.

Co-pastors are Jan and Phil Butin.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, has Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold will lead services, both in-person and livestreamed. Online worship services are available on You Tube and through the church web site. Church van pickup is available; call the church office if you would like a ride.

A Wednesday After-School Music, Fun and Fellowship program welcomes all from 2-7 p.m. It offers music education with hands-on application, snacks and homework time.

Sunday School classes for children, youth and adults begin at 9:30 a.m. Classes for adults include Lectionary study at 9 a.m. each Monday and Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship, which meets at 7 a.m.

Youth Group will have a clean-up at United Campus Ministry at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 7. Meet at FPC Springdale for snacks and social time, followed by a surprise activity and then to UCM for clean-up following Easter activities.

If you are experiencing a difficult time emotionally, spiritually, or relationally you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with you and for you and provide one-on-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Samaritan Fridays, an outreach for those in need, are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex.

Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College, meet in the Rail Room for instruction, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas.

Information: 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

