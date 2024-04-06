Marriages

James Lowder, 74, and Shawna Clements, 53, both of Little Rock.

Kenikumar Patel, 26, and Carissa Gurung, 28, both of Hamilton, Ohio

Taylor Spencer, 24, and Meredith Chase, 29, both of Little Rock.

Eliezer Dueñas Hernandez, 30, and Katering Salinas Zepeda, 31, both of Little Rock.

Hunter Fabian, 27, and Victoria Mendel, 27, both of Sherwood.

Daniel Thomas, 25, abd Alyssa Williams, 26, both of Maumelle.

Finas Perry, 54, and Andras Neely-James, 55, both of Little Rock.

Patrick White, 53, of Maumelle and Lesly James, 47, of Little Rock.

John Kordsmeier, 41, of Maumelle and Stefanie Harrison, 42, of Little Rock.

Deitric Giles, 47, and Angela Kelley, 39, both of Little Rock.

Erin Pickett, 22, and Makayla Ridley, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Johnny Freeman, 55, of Little Rock and Kristy Taylor, 37, of North Little Rock.

Trevon Bogard, 28, of Little Rock and Malarie Jackson, 28, of Jacksonville.

Alex Cowley Lopez, 32, Coral Gables, Fla., and Ana Fischer, 25, of Little Rock.

Aaron Sadler, 47, and Brittany Stillwell, 37, both of Little Rock.

Austin Green, 23, and Baylee Howell, 24, both of Beebe.

Divorces

FILED

24-1064. Andrea Canley v. Keenon Canley.

24-1065. Madeline Bratton v. Kyle Bratton.

24-1068. Renita Jones v. Sterling Jones Sr.

24-1069. Kayla Huntley v. Durand Huntley.

24-1080. Alexandra Moore v. Samuel Williamson.

24-1085. Erika Brown Killian v. James Killian.

GRANTED

22-4117. Daniela Martinez-Castaneda v. Victor Castaneda.

23-3498. Emily Kelly v. Jay Kelley.