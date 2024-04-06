Fight corruption

One of the persistent challenges associated with corruption is its ability to go undetected for extended periods. Adding to the frustration is the often slow and intricate process of uncovering such activities.

Consider the following scenario: Would you notice if over $500,000 went missing?

The Arkansas Legislative Audit Special Report comprehensively summarizes matters involving inappropriate transactions made by public officials or employees. In its recent edition, two cases highlighted underscore the severity of the issue of corruption. Cheryl Delarosa, Water Department manager for the city of Dierks, was sentenced to six years in prison for embezzling more than $500,000; internal control deficiencies delayed detection of her actions.

Similarly, Karen James, a director in the Little Rock School District, pleaded guilty to stealing more than $230,000 in school district funds. Exploiting lax oversight mechanisms, she conducted fraudulent transactions over the course of four years using two district credit cards.

What is truly alarming in both cases is not just the alleged theft, but the fact that it went unnoticed for several years until it had reached hundreds of thousands of dollars. The delay in identifying such corruption raises critical questions about our ability to promptly detect and address such malfeasance and ensure that public funds go to their intended purposes.

Research suggests that corruption often persists unchecked because those involved in it are really good at hiding what they're doing and making things super-complicated to keep others in the dark. This can be a real pain for anyone trying to uncover corruption. One would have to wade through a bunch of legal and bureaucratic red tape just to gather the information needed.

In a 2006 research paper, "Corruption in America," published in the Journal of Public Economics, Edward L. Glaeser and Raven E. Saks found that corruption can persist at different levels of government because public officials benefiting from corruption often have the power to distribute resources and grant privileges, including exemptions from specific regulations.

At the local government level, the situation is more complex. Corruption is more likely to occur in local governments due to smaller sizes, making it easier for collaboration and cover-ups. The leadership structures, secret connections, and weak checks and balances make corruption harder to detect.

Some local governments face even bigger challenges because they rely on outdated procedures like paper-based documentation and reporting, contributing to making corruption less visible. A 2021 article in Public Administration, "Corruption Consolidation in Local Governments: A Grounded Analytical Framework," by Meza Olive and Elizabeth Pérez-Chiqués, expands upon these challenges.

To tackle this pervasive issue, proactive measures must be implemented. These include robust open-records laws, enhanced internal controls, staff training on fraud prevention, and regular audits. Other transparency initiatives like Web access to government spending and the use of data analytics and visualizations can empower citizens to hold officials accountable and detect corruption early.

For example, data initiatives in cities like New Orleans have helped in identifying corruption patterns and irregularities. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) in New Orleans uses data analysis to uncover fraud, waste, and corruption within city operations. According to its 2022 annual report, over 13 years (from 2009 to 2022), the OIG has contributed to saving the city more than $145 million.

In Arkansas, progress is being made on some of these initiatives. Currently, the state has a transparency website aimed at providing accessible government spending data, although it only offers raw data for download. Arkansas could enhance the website by incorporating interactive and customizable data visualization features.

Also, the state is undergoing discussions regarding Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) reform, with proposed amendments that may codify citizens' right to government transparency in the state Constitution.

Given the discussions on FOIA reform and the attention drawn to it, it's more crucial than ever to stress the significance of transparency within our governance systems, especially when it comes to exposing corruption. From a policy perspective, one of the key reasons behind advocating for robust FOIA laws is to address the issue of corruption that can persist unnoticed for long periods.

While public officials play a significant role in addressing corruption, taxpayers, too, have a crucial role in catching corruption quickly and ensuring transparency. Taxpayers can demand transparency, attend public meetings, and advocate for laws and policies that require disclosure of public officials' financial interests.

Ultimately, combating corruption requires a collective effort from government officials, taxpayers, and civil society. By fostering a culture of transparency, accountability, and vigilance, we can root out corruption. The light that transparency shines on public officials may be enough to deter them from engaging in corruption, thereby stopping it before it starts.

Dr. Joyce Ajayi is a policy analyst at the Arkansas Center for Research in Economics at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. She is also a co-author of the "Arkansas Civic Health Index" and "Access Arkansas: County Web Transparency." The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of UCA.