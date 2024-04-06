Florida Gulf Coast 8, Centrl Arkansas 6

ASUN BASEBALL

Florida Gulf Coast 8, Central Arkansas 6

The University of Central Arkansas fell to Florida Gulf Coast on Friday afternoon in Fort Myers, Fla., after allowing six runs in the final three final innings.

Florida Gulf Coast (13-14, 6-4 ASUN) led 2-0 through the first five innings as starter Davian Garcia battled UCA starter Jesse Barker.

The Eagles got to Barker again in the sixth inning when Evan Dempsey hit a two-run home run to right field to make it 4-0.

UCA (13-16, 4-6) hit right back with five runs of its own the next inning. Jagger Schattle led off the inning with a solo home run before Kade Seldomridge drove in two runs with a two-out single through the right side. Bryce Cermenelli followed that with a double down the left-field line to make it 5-4.

Gavin Alveti walked the first two Eagles batters of the bottom of the frame, and a Casey Shipley throwing error moved them to second and third. Harrison Povey hit a single to right center field to tie the score 5-5.

UCA retook the lead in the top of the eighth inning on a Mason King sacrifice fly, but Florida Gulf Coast scored three runs later that inning off reliever Mason Griffin to make it 8-6.