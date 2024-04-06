Four people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Rogers

Alexandra Lethiot, 33, of 9661 Phillips Cemetery Road in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with felony robbery. Lethiot was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Terry Gilbreath, 51, of 7409 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. Gilbreath was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

John Harding, 43, of 14194 Mineral Springs Road in West Fork, was arrested Thursday in connection with terroristic threatening. Harding was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Alexis Dublan, 23, of 6200 Watkins Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and third-degree domestic battery. Dublan was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $75,000 bond.