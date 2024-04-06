Gymnastics glance

College gymnastics

NCAA Fayetteville Regional

WHEN 5 p.m. today

(Gates open at 3:30 p.m.)

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville (12,000)

AT STAKE Top 2 teams advance to the NCAA Championships

SEEDING 2 LSU 198.215, 7 Kentucky 197.81, 10 Arkansas 197.445, 15 Minnesota 197.31

Noteworthy

Arkansas has advanced to eight NCAA Championships (2006, 2008-2013, 2018) but none since the postseason format changed in 2019. ... The Razorbacks are hosting their sixth NCAA regional and first since 2017. ... The Razorbacks set program records for an NCAA regional Thursday in team score (197.325) and on the balance beam (49.35) and tied their record on the vault (49.375). ... Arkansas is 6-46-1 all-time against LSU, 27-17 against Kentucky and 6-5 against Minnesota, including a five-meet losing streak.

Event rotations

Rotation 1

Arkansas vault, Kentucky bars, LSU beam, Minnesota floor

Rotation 2

Minnesota vault, Arkansas bars, Kentucky beam, LSU floor

Rotation 3

LSU vault, Minnesota bars, Arkansas beam, Kentucky floor

Rotation 4

Kentucky vault, LSU bars, Minnesota beam, Arkansas floor

Event rankings

Vault: 2. LSU 49.51, 5. Kentucky 49.45, 11. Arkansas 49.355, 19. Minnesota 49.235

Uneven bars: 3. LSU 49.57, 9. Kentucky 49.445, 15. Arkansas 49.355, 21. Minnesota 49.285

Balance beam: 3. LSU 49.53, 7. Kentucky 49.445, 8. Minnesota 49.435, 16. Arkansas 49.38

Floor exercise: 1. LSU 49.725, 6. Kentucky 49.615, 9. Arkansas 49.565, 11. Minnesota 49.56