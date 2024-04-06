Gymnastics glance

College gymnastics
NCAA Fayetteville Regional
WHEN 5 p.m. today
(Gates open at 3:30 p.m.)
WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville (12,000)
AT STAKE Top 2 teams advance to the NCAA Championships
SEEDING 2 LSU 198.215, 7 Kentucky 197.81, 10 Arkansas 197.445, 15 Minnesota 197.31
Noteworthy
Arkansas has advanced to eight NCAA Championships (2006, 2008-2013, 2018) but none since the postseason format changed in 2019. ... The Razorbacks are hosting their sixth NCAA regional and first since 2017. ... The Razorbacks set program records for an NCAA regional Thursday in team score (197.325) and on the balance beam (49.35) and tied their record on the vault (49.375). ... Arkansas is 6-46-1 all-time against LSU, 27-17 against Kentucky and 6-5 against Minnesota, including a five-meet losing streak.
Event rotations
Rotation 1
Arkansas vault, Kentucky bars, LSU beam, Minnesota floor
Rotation 2
Minnesota vault, Arkansas bars, Kentucky beam, LSU floor
Rotation 3
LSU vault, Minnesota bars, Arkansas beam, Kentucky floor
Rotation 4
Kentucky vault, LSU bars, Minnesota beam, Arkansas floor
Event rankings
Vault: 2. LSU 49.51, 5. Kentucky 49.45, 11. Arkansas 49.355, 19. Minnesota 49.235
Uneven bars: 3. LSU 49.57, 9. Kentucky 49.445, 15. Arkansas 49.355, 21. Minnesota 49.285
Balance beam: 3. LSU 49.53, 7. Kentucky 49.445, 8. Minnesota 49.435, 16. Arkansas 49.38
Floor exercise: 1. LSU 49.725, 6. Kentucky 49.615, 9. Arkansas 49.565, 11. Minnesota 49.56