



Hungary's premier praised in Bosnia

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday received a medal from the pro-Russian leader of Bosnia's Serbs, who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and Britain because of his separatist policies.

Orban visited the Bosnian Serb administrative headquarters of Banja Luka as part of a visit to Bosnia. He first traveled to Bosnia's capital Sarajevo on Thursday.

Bosnian Serbs are in charge of about half of Bosnia while the country's Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslim, and ethnic Croats run the other half. Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik has sought to split from the rest of Bosnia.

European Union leaders last month agreed to open talks with Bosnia on joining the bloc in an effort to bring the country into its fold. Bosnia's three-member multi-ethnic presidency said after a meeting with Orban on Thursday that it will continue on the EU path and thanked Hungary for its support.

"I think Serbia is not treated fairly (by the EU). Serbia doesn't get the recognition it deserves," said Orban, who has often clashed with the EU over his hard-line policies. "Somehow, Europe does not understand that Serbs are essential in Europe. There is no security in Europe without Serbs. Without Serbs inside -- there will be no healthy European Union."

Germany seizes $103M fake US currency

BERLIN -- German investigators said Friday they have seized counterfeit U.S. dollar bills with a face value of over $103 million, which apparently came from Turkey and were being stored ahead of transport to the United States.

The criminal police office in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany's northernmost state, said officers found 75 cartons of fake dollars in searches of an apartment and two company addresses after tips from U.S. authorities led them to firms run by a man who is suspected of exporting counterfeit money to the U.S. in the past.

The bills, known as "prop copy" or "movie money," could be recognized as fakes when scrutinized closely, but Germany's central bank and U.S. authorities believe they could be mistaken for real money in everyday life, police said in a statement.

They believe the counterfeits came from a wholesaler in Turkey who was using one of the suspect's export firms in Juebek, near the Danish border, for interim storage before the bills were shipped to the U.S. The 42-year-old suspect, a Turkish national, wasn't arrested but faces an investigation under Germany's law against counterfeiting.

British lawmaker caught in Grindr scam

LONDON -- British lawmakers who may have been targeted in a sexting scam were urged Friday to go to police after a senior Conservative admitted disclosing the personal phone numbers of some colleagues to an unknown individual who held "compromising" material on him.

William Wragg, who chairs the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee in Parliament, told The Times of London newspaper that he had handed over the phone numbers to a man he met on a gay dating app after he had sent intimate pictures of himself.

Wragg, 36, told The Times that the man had "compromising things" on him and he was "scared" and "manipulated" into giving his colleagues' numbers to the unknown individual he had met on Grindr.

"I gave them some numbers, not all of them," he said. "I got chatting to a guy on an app, and we exchanged pictures. We were meant to meet up for drinks but then didn't. Then he started asking for numbers of people. I was worried because he had stuff on me. He gave me a WhatsApp number, which doesn't work now. I've hurt people by being weak. I was scared. I'm mortified."

Treasury minister Gareth Davies urged those affected to go to the police.

Family missing in fatal Taiwan rockslide

HUALIEN, Taiwan -- Rescue teams are searching for a family of five feared trapped in a rockslide following Taiwan's biggest earthquake in 25 years, which has left at least 12 dead.

Two bodies have been found in the Taroko National Park, a tourist attraction famous for its rugged, mountainous terrain in Hualien County about 90 miles from Taipei. At least four other victims were found in the park. Authorities have yet to verify the identities of the latest victims.

The family, surname You, had gone on a hike after visiting ancestral sites for the traditional grave-sweeping observances.

Wednesday's 7.4 magnitude quake sent boulders and mud tumbling down mountainsides, blocking roads and smashing cars and injured more than 1,000 people.

In the county seat of Hualien, crews were working to demolish the five-story Tien Wang Hsing building, which was left leaning at a severe angle, one of scores of buildings damaged around the island. Residents wearing motorcycle and construction helmets recovered legal documents and other documents before large cement-penetrating drills and backhoes began bringing down the building.

A high school teacher was killed in the building when she returned to her apartment to find her cat just as an aftershock struck, bringing down more debris.





Heavy equipment begins demolition of a collapsed building, two days after a powerful earthquake struck in Hualien City, eastern Taiwan, on Friday. (AP/Chiang Ying-ying)





