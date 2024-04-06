Jonathan Levin, 51, dean of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business, said in a statement he's excited "to lead our faculty and students as they advance knowledge and seek to contribute in meaningful ways to the world" as the university's 13th president.

Ronald Gathe Jr., a federal prosecutor in Louisiana, said nine people from Louisiana, three from California and one from Mississippi were sentenced to 4 to 16 years for their roles in a drug trafficking scheme at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and elsewhere, through the use of correctional staffers.

Anthony Torres, a 39-year-old who killed one man and shot four others in December 2015 at a Muslim-owned tire shop in Dallas, was sentenced to 37 years in prison on federal hate crime charges, authorities said.

Christopher Burbank, a former Tacoma, Wash., police officer cleared of criminal charges in the 2020 death of a Black man who was shocked, beaten and restrained facedown, was hired as a patrol deputy for the Thurston County sheriff's office, the agency announced on Facebook.

Steve Southerland, 69, a Republican state senator of Morristown, Tenn., was hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency during a floor session, said Adam Kleinheider, a spokesperson for the Senate speaker's office.

John Fry, president of Drexel University in Philadelphia, said in a message to students and staff that university and city police are investigating "an egregious act of vandalism" to a sign outside the Raymond G. Perelman Center for Jewish Life as a hate crime.

William Curlis, 76, who has served as treasurer for dozens of political campaigns in Ohio, faces federal wire charges on allegations that he stole $995,231 from clients between 2008 and June 2023, prosecutors said.

Paul Applegate, acting assistant chief of the Kauai County, Hawaii, investigative services bureau, will receive $350,000 in back wages, general damages and legal fees to settle a racial discrimination suit, according to the settlement terms.

Kristin Lyerly, a gynecologist who was one of the plaintiffs in a Wisconsin lawsuit that succeeded in keeping abortions legal, became the first Democratic candidate to run for the U.S. House seat opened up by the retirement of Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher.