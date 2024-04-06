Inquiry into fatal crane collapse begins

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Federal job safety officials began their investigation Friday into the collapse of a crane in downtown Fort Lauderdale that killed one worker, injured three people and left morning traffic snarled.

Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will try to determine what caused Thursday afternoon's collapse that crushed two cars on a busy bridge that crosses the New River adjacent to the Broward County Courthouse.

The bridge reopened after rush hour Friday. A courthouse spokesperson said operations were not affected.

"I'm just grateful to be able to go home to my wife and to my friends," Mark Cerezin, the driver of one of the crushed cars, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Fort Lauderdale Police identified the killed worker as Jorge De La Torre, 27. Police said he had been working on the building that is under construction when the collapsing crane caused him to fall.

One injured person was hospitalized, while one was released. The third person was treated at the scene.

OSHA said Phoenix Rigging & Erecting, Kast Construction and Maxim Crane Works are the companies under investigation. Phoenix Rigging declined comment, citing the ongoing investigation. Kast and Maxim did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

Atlanta police look into inmate's death

ATLANTA -- The Fulton County sheriff's office said Atlanta police are investigating after a man being held at the county jail, which is under federal investigation, was stabbed to death by another detainee.

The sheriff's office says 37-year-old Leonard Fortner was stabbed multiple times by 36-year-old Edward Cherry just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Fortner was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:39 p.m.

The stabbing happened in the day room of the housing zone where both men lived, the sheriff's office said. The Fulton County medical examiner's office will do an autopsy.

Fortner had been in the jail since Jan. 2 and was being held without bond on a property damage charge, the sheriff's office said. Cherry had been in the jail since April 5, 2020, and was being held without bond on various charges, including kidnapping.

Cherry faces new charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony as a result of the stabbing, the sheriff's office said. The county court website remains down after a hack in January, so it wasn't clear whether he had an attorney who could comment.

The Justice Department's civil rights division last year announced an investigation into jail conditions in Fulton County, citing violence, filthy conditions and the death of a man whose body was found covered in insects in September 2022.

Ten people died in Fulton County custody last year, according to the sheriff's office. Fortner is the second person to die in county custody this year.

Suspect sought in senator's office arson

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Police in Vermont are seeking a suspect who they say started a fire Friday outside the office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. The small blaze caused minor damages but no injuries.

Authorities say an unknown male suspect sprayed what they described as a possible accelerant on the office door, set it on fire and fled. They said the suspect remained at large and no motive had been established.

"A significant fire engulfed the door and part of the vestibule, impeding the egress of staff members who were working in the office and endangering their lives," Burlington police said in a statement. "The sprinkler system then engaged and largely extinguished the fire."

Earlier in the day, the Burlington Fire Department said it responded to a call Friday morning and found a fire between the vestibule, elevator and entrance door of Sanders' third-floor office in Burlington.

The office door suffered moderate fire damage and much of the third floor sustained significant water damage. The offices of Sanders and those nearby were evacuated.

A spokesperson for Sanders did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sanders was not at the office.

Three killed in Oklahoma plane crash

ANTLERS, Okla. -- Three people died when the single-engine aircraft they were aboard crashed in southeastern Oklahoma, authorities said.

Pilot Brian Davis, 62, and passengers Michael Davis, 23, and Kelly Thompson, 21, all of Antlers, died in Thursday's crash, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

The crash occurred near Antlers, about 130 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, and the weather was clear at the time, the Highway Patrol reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the aircraft crashed under unknown conditions and said the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.

The FAA and the NTSB said the plane was a Foutz-Davis DA-3, which is a single-engine aircraft that seats up to four people.



