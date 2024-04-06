Koser puts state hurdles record on notice while Fayetteville sweeps titles at Bulldog Relays

FAYETTEVILLE -- Solara Koser can officially say the Class 6A girls state 100-meter hurdles record is in danger of falling this spring.
The Fayetteville junior made that claim Friday afternoon as she won the event with a blistering time of 14.14
Today at 1:00 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE -- Solara Koser can officially say the Class 6A girls state 100-meter hurdles record is in danger of falling this spring.
The Fayetteville junior made that claim Friday afternoon as she won the event with a blistering time of 14.14