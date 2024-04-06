Nelson hypocritical

Recently Mr. Rex Nelson wrote a column titled "Hyperpartisan hyperventilates" where he railed against the current political environment. It seems to me Mr. Nelson is just as partisan as the individual he complained about being partisan.

On many occasions I've read his column and seen rude personal attacks against Republican officials including our governor and legislators both personally and as a whole. In the April 3 column he referred to Sen. Bart Hester as an "empty vessel." This type of language only promotes the partisanship he seemingly is against and is unbecoming of a Christian man.

I would encourage him to consider stopping the name-calling if he's serious about reducing partisanship.

JIMMY CORLEY

Benton

School environment

I am writing to share my family's experience with Education Freedom Accounts (EFAs) this year, hoping it might be helpful for new families who are becoming eligible for EFAs next school year. My daughter, who has autism, faced significant challenges in the public school system, especially after moving to a larger middle school following the pandemic. Despite our efforts and the school administration's kindness, she experienced relentless bullying, which led to depression and thoughts of self-harm.

Feeling helpless, my husband and I began looking for another school for our child. We knew that this would be a financial commitment for our family because a smaller environment is typically where she does best, and to access that, we would need to consider private schools in our area. Thankfully, we were able to access EFAs to help pay the tuition. While EFAs do not cover the entire tuition, they do provide significant assistance, allowing us to bridge the financial gap and provide a more suitable environment for our daughter. While we are supporters of public schools, we believe in finding the right fit for each child.

Since transitioning to a private school with the help of EFAs, our daughter has transformed. The smaller student-teacher ratios and the school's focus on supporting her social and academic needs have made a world of difference. She is now thriving academically and is a much happier and more confident student.

While EFAs may not be the solution for everyone, I am grateful they were an option for our family. I encourage other families facing similar challenges to consider EFAs as a way to find the right educational environment for their children.

CINDY WATSON

Rogers

Pages not navigable

As an early adopter of reading the paper online, your latest "upgrade" of your Web-based interface is close to having me say goodbye. You'll be losing a 40-plus-year subscriber. I called into customer service and they verified that many are unhappy with the effort it takes to navigate pages now.

Please go back to the old interface or make a change soon ... or adios.

SCOTT SCHUH

Little Rock

Surely has to be joke

On April 1, there was a front-page article on the new ATLAS test for assessing Arkansas students. I was hoping it was an April Fool's joke; it wasn't. I have three issues with this new test.

First, Education Secretary Jacob Oliva said that this test will be "Arkansas specific." Are English/language arts, math and science different in Arkansas than in our country at large? Pertinent questions and correct responses shouldn't change at our state's border. Why do Arkansans need "Arkansas specific" tests? One of the purposes of a nationwide standardized test has been to compare achievement in one state to the achievement in other states. This new test will make that impossible on a yearly basis.

Second, the new test is going to be "adaptive." To quote from the April 1 article, "a student's response to a question determines the difficulty level of the next question--easier or harder." Answer correctly, the next question will be harder. Answer incorrectly, the next question will be easier. This means that it is possible that no two students are taking identical tests. How, then, can a student's knowledge or lack of be compared to another students?

Third, the meaning of the results will not be determined until after the test is given and scored. When I was in school, we knew before we tested that a score above 90 percent would be an "A," above 80 percent would be a "B," and so on. Generally, you needed a score above 60 percent in order to pass. With the new ATLAS test, once all the exams are completed, the raw test results will be analyzed, and levels set for satisfactory or unsatisfactory achievement. This means that once we see how students do, we will decide how to score the results. This seems a little backwards to me.

DENMAN GILLETT

Little Rock