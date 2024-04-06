Maumelle holds off late charge from Bauxite

Two teams with high expectations met for a nonconference softball game when Maumelle hosted Bauxite on Friday.

Both teams entered the contest undefeated in their respective conferences.

The Lady Hornets (13-3-1) eventually came out on top 6-3 after a late rally attempt by Bauxite was put to an end.

Defense was key for Maumelle, and it started with its pitcher Gracie Keeling, who recorded seven strikeouts. Maumelle Coach Jarred White said he was proud of the effort from the circle.

"We started off by keeping them off-balanced," White said. "Gracie Keeling was on tonight against a really good team."

Maumelle struck first in the top of the first inning with an RBI triple to deep left field by Lacey Hilpert. The Lady Hornets would add to their lead in the top of third as Hilpert recorded her second and third RBI of the game.

The Lady Miners (13-4) wouldn't go down easily and would gain momentum in the top of the fifth. Kaci West connected for an RBI single that scored Zoey Hicks from third base for Bauxite's first run.

Maumelle would answer by scoring its fifth and sixth runs. After a triple by Layla Ward, Abigene Durnel drove in a run on a sacrifice fly two batters later. Gracyn Pierce then brought her home on a single of her own to push its lead to 6-1.

After a scoreless sixth inning, the Lady Miners would have a last attempt at a comeback. Three hits would result in a couple runs in the seventh. But with two outs and a runner in scoring position, Keeling was able to close it out.

Lady Miners Coach Maddie Rhodes said she saw correctable mistakes made by her team.

"We were second-guessing our at-bats today," she said. "Generally, we total more than eight hits in a game. We were guessing and watching more good pitches than we normally do. We have to capitalize on those."

White elaborated on what the game could do for the two teams going forward, and he commended Bauxite.

"It's going to benefit both teams," he said. "They saw good pitching tonight, we saw good pitching, and a really good team. They battled, and they make you earn it. We had to go out and find quality teams that were willing to play us in order to beef up our schedule."

Those same sentiments were reiterated by Rhodes.

"We try to build a schedule that's tough for our girls," she said. "That's one of our ways for preparing for regionals and state. This is what we do every year, this was our first year getting to come out to Maumelle, and it was nice to see somebody different."