Musselman aims to rebuild USC base as he did with UA





FAYETTEVILLE -- The last question Eric Musselman was asked at Friday's news conference introducing him as the new Southern Cal men's basketball coach centered on why he believed the opportunity at USC was better than the job he left at the University of Arkansas -- especially in terms of fan support.

Arkansas had an announced average attendance of 19,267 at Walton Arena this season. Season tickets were sold out before the start of the last three seasons after the Razorbacks' NCAA Tournament Elite Eight run in 2021 with average attendance of 19,263 in 2022 and 19,200 in 2023.

USC's average announced attendance for home games this season at the Galen Center -- which has a capacity of 10,258 -- was 6,302. Average attendance in 2022 was 3,860 and in 2022 was 4,021.

"First of all, our time at Arkansas, we worked for an incredible athletic director in Hunter Yurachek, and we were really happy there," Musselman said. "It's one of the best basketball jobs in the country, there's no question about that.

"We had three straight years of being sold out in September, and that building holds 20,000 people in Bud Walton."

Musselman led Arkansas to a 111-59 record with three NCAA Tournament appearances -- back-to-back Elite Eights in 2021-22 and a Sweet 16 in 2023 -- before this season's 16-17 record.

"It's a proven program that won in the past before I got there with Nolan Richardson and Eddie Sutton," Musselman said, referring to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees who coached the Razorbacks. "They're going to win again after my time there.

"But we believe that with all the things going on with the USC brand, with going into the Big Ten, that this is an incredible fit for us as a family and an incredible fit for USC. It's great all around."

The season before Musselman arrived at Arkansas, announced average home attendance was 15,278 in 2018-19. Average attendance was 15,480 in his first season at Arkansas in 2019-20.

"I hope the people in Arkansas feel like we had a big impact on the attendance growing in Bud Walton," Musselman said. "If you look at the numbers before we got there, and what the numbers were this year, I think we did have an impact on that, and I certainly hope we have a great impact on our attendance here [at USC] as well."

Musselman said he plans to do plenty of marketing to fans in Los Angeles and especially USC students.

"I want to be at as many sporting events on campus as I can be," said Musselman, who attended numerous games at Arkansas, including football, baseball and softball in particular. "I like to walk every day and I've heard there's a little 2-mile course on campus, and I want to get to know the students.

"We need students at our games. You do that by being accessible and communicating and talking. So when I go on my 6-mile walk -- because that's what I like to do -- that's a lot of opportunities you can say hi to students."

California is home to Musselman, who previously was an NBA coach for the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings and G-League coach for the Los Angeles D-Fenders.

Musselman was a backup point guard at the University of San Diego from 1984-87. His mother, Kris, lives in San Diego.

Before Musselman got into coaching, his first job in pro basketball was selling tickets for the Los Angeles Clippers. He also became an assistant to the Clippers' then-general manager Elgin Baylor.

"Third time in LA, and we couldn't be more excited," Musselman said. "We have high standards, high expectations."

USC is moving to the Big Ten next season along with UCLA, Oregon and Washington.

"When you look at the landscape of college athletics, the Big Ten is as good as there is anywhere," Musselman said. "And I'm coming from another place that's as good as anywhere in the SEC.

"Those two conferences have proven to be where it's at right now in college athletics."

USC Athletic Director Jen Cohen called hiring Musselman "a transformational day" for the basketball program.

"Throughout our conversations we had with other people that knew Eric, worked with Eric, competed against Eric, it became very clear that he was the right person at the right time for USC men's basketball," Cohen said. "He's a proven winner. He not only builds elite, high-performing teams, he knows how to sustain them. He has a bold vision and a plan for USC basketball."

Musselman was asked about Josh Cohen -- a 6-10 transfer from Massachusetts and no relation to the USC athletic director -- posting on social media Thursday he has changed his commitment from the Razorbacks to the Trojans.

"I don't think I'm allowed to comment on any recruits until they officially sign," Musselman said.

Jen Cohen, sitting next to Musselman, patted him on the back and said, "Good job."

Added Musselman, "I know my compliance."

Musselman, who twice was fired as an NBA head coach, has a 221-93 record in nine seasons as a college head coach at Nevada and Arkansas with six NCAA Tournament appearances.

"I love the resiliency he's had in his career and in his life," Jen Cohen said. "He's a very curious guy. He loves to learn, he loves to grow. He always wants to get better.

"I'm going to state the obvious -- he is not shy. We all know that. He has incredible energy and enthusiasm.

"Eric has proven he can unite the student body, he can unite the fans and he can unite the community to fill up the Galen Center and show everybody in the Big Ten that we have that home-court advantage, too.

"Coming back to his Southern California roots, he understands this city, he understands this region. He understands this university and he believes in our potential."

Musselman said he's ready for the challenge of leading USC basketball into the Big Ten.

"I think when you've coached in a whole bunch of different leagues, going into the Big Ten does not paralyze me," Musselman said. "Looking down the sidelines at guys like [Michigan State Coach] Tom Izzo ... it's not going to affect me. Because I've looked down the sidelines and seen Phil Jackson and Pat Riley."

Jackson and Riley, long-time NBA coaches, are in the Naismith Hall of Fame, as is Izzo.

"We think that the potential here is through the roof," Musselman said. "So that's why we're sitting here as a family, as the Musselman crew."







