Cleanup funds OK'd

for former air base

Congress has appropriated $2 million to remove 238 abandoned duplexes at the former Eaker Air Force Base northwest of Blytheville, which closed after the Cold War.

The money will also go toward cleaning up potential environmental hazards and debris at the 3,500-acre former air base, which now hosts the Arkansas Aeroplex, with 35 commercial businesses, repair and testing sites for large commercial and military aircraft and 11,600 feet of runway.

"The Arkansas Aeroplex has vast potential, and this clean-up project is a critical next step in unlocking that future growth through redevelopment efforts," U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, said in a news release.

"As a former federal military base, there are numerous structures containing hazardous materials, and the federal government has a responsibility to assist with improvement efforts. With this project underway, Mississippi County is on target to attract new businesses and investment opportunities, further bolstering economic growth in a region already known to be the largest steel-producing county in the United States."

-- Aaron Gettinger

Century Farm family

applications taken

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2024 Arkansas Century Farm Program, which recognizes Arkansas farming families who have owned the same land for at least a century.

The program has inducted 604 farm families since 2012, a news release said.

"It is an honor to recognize families across Arkansas who have persevered challenges and contributed greatly to the success of our state's largest industry over the last century," Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward said in the news release.

Families must have owned the same farmland for at least 100 years as of Dec. 31, 2024, and the line of ownership from the original settler or buyer can run through to children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces or nephews, through marriage or adoption to qualify to participate.

Farms must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and must be active, contributing financially to overall farm income. There is no application fee.

Arkansas farms that qualify will get a personalized Arkansas Century Farm certificate and a sign that lists the farm's name and year established.

Applications must be postmarked on or before May 31 to be eligible for designation as a 2024 inductee.

The application can be found at https://tinyurl.com/4rta2aux.

-- Cristina LaRue

Index sits at 923.68

after gaining 13.72

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 923.68, up 13.72 points.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.