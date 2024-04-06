North Little Rock man faces charges after Friday night shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

A North Little Rock man faces multiple felony charges in a Friday shooting that left one person dead and three more wounded after a domestic dispute, a Saturday news release from North Little Rock police stated.

Officers arrested James Booker, 46, on Friday in the shooting death of Santana Reyna-Martinez, 33, who was found dead in the 100 block of Curtis Sykes Drive around 6 p.m. Friday, the release states.

Investigators linked Booker to three other shooting victims, one of whom had been released from a hospital Saturday. The others were in stable condition, police said.

Detectives think all of the people involved knew each other and that the shooting started as a result of an "argument during a domestic incident," the release states. A police dog was able to locate Booker in an abandoned house on North Magnolia Street, less than a half-mile from the scene of the shooting, according to the release.

Booker faces one count of capital murder, three counts of attempted capital murder, one count of being a felon with a gun and four counts of committing a terroristic act, the release states. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Saturday with no bond listed, an online inmate roster showed.