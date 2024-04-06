GOLF

Bhatia up by five shots

Akshay Bhatia survived a rocky start Friday in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio by rallying with a pair of late birdies for a 2-under 70 that stretched his lead to five shots and raised hopes of getting the final spot in the Masters next week. Bhatia started with a three-shot lead and opened with a 15-foot birdie putt, perhaps a sign that this might be another easy day. Far from it. He made bogey from the bunker on the next hole. He three-putted for bogey from long range. He failed to birdie the par 5s on the back nine. He no longer had the lead. But the 22-year-old settled himself with birdies on the par 5s on the front nine at the TPC San Antonio, and a birdie on the par-3 eighth. The wind kept whipping, challengers kept dropping and he wound up expanding his lead. Bhatia was at 11-under 133. Denny McCarthy, who played in the afternoon, got within four shots of him until a bogey from the fairway on the par-5 18th for a 70. That dropped him to 6-under 138, along with Brendon Todd (72) and Russell Henley (69). Former University of Arkansas golfers Andrew Landry (12-over 156) and Nico Echavarria (15-over 159) both missed the cut.

Garcia shares LIV lead

Sergio Garcia decided to refurbish the putter he used 25 years ago when he was a rookie and played like it was 1999 on Friday. He was bogey-free at Doral for a 5-under 67 to share the lead with Talor Gooch and Peter Uihlein in LIV Golf Miami. Gooch had the lead until a bogey on his final hole, the par-4 second hole in the shotgun start. Uihlein dropped only one shot, at the par-4 18th, in his round of 67. They led by one shot over a group that included Bubba Watson, a three-time runner-up on the Blue Monster course at Doral when it hosted a World Golf Championship event on the PGA Tour. Masters champion Jon Rahm, winless so far in his inaugural season with the Saudi-funded league, shot 69. So did five-time major champion Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed.

TENNIS

Top seed wins at Charleston

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula saved four match points in a third-set tiebreaker and beat Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7) Friday to reach the Charleston Open semifinals. Danielle Collins, the Miami Open champion, won her 11th consecutive match with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Elise Mertens. Pegula squandered four match points of her own, up 5-4 in the final set against Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion. But tied 7-7 in the tiebreaker, Azarenka missed wide with Pegula at the net, then pushed a service return long.

BASEBALL

Jimenez placed on IL

Chicago White Sox outfielder and designated hitter Eloy Jimenez was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left adductor strain. Jimenez was hurt running out a ground ball in the sixth inning of a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. The move was retroactive to April 2. The White Sox initially believed Jimenez could be recover in time for their four-game series in Kansas City against the Royals. Jimenez is expected to remain with the team, maintaining his current recovery program. Jimenez hit .272 with 18 home runs and 64 RBI last year. This year he had two hits in 11 at-bats before his injury.

FOOTBALL

Chiefs, DE reach deal

Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna has agreed on a three-year, $24 million deal to remain in Kansas City, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Friday. Danna had a career-best 6 1/2 sacks last season plus seven tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits while playing 74% of the defensive snaps. A fifth-round pick in 2020, Danna has 17 sacks in four seasons.

Dolphins add DE Tart

The Miami Dolphins are signing defensive tackle Teair Tart to a one-year deal to further bolster their defense, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday. Tart started nine games for the Titans in 2023, with 21 tackles, eight tackles for loss and a sack before being waived in December. Houston then claimed him off waivers, and Tart had three tackles in two games with the Texans. An undrafted free agent out of Florida International in 2020, Tart has 79 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and 14 quarterback hits. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Tennessee.

Giants re-sign Simmons

The New York Giants have re-signed linebacker Isaiah Simmons and free agent running back Dante Miller. The Giants announced the moves on Friday, saying both deals are pending physicals. Simmons was acquired by the Giants from Arizona in a trade before the start of last season. He started 4 of 17 games and had 50 tackles, a sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and an interception that he returned 54 yards for a touchdown in November at Washington. The eighth overall pick by Arizona in the 2020 draft, Simmons has never missed a game, appearing 67 times in the regular season with 41 starts.

Captain Phil Mickelson, of HyFlyers GC, hits from a bunker on the seventh hole during the first round of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Miami. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)

