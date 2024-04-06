100 years ago

April 6, 1924

J. W. Stansberry ... aged 71, a veteran locomotive engineer, made his last run on a south-bound Missouri Pacific train on February 11. Yesterday he was formally pensioned by the company after 47 years of continuous service. During his many years' service, Mr. Stansberry has been in only one wreck, which occurred in 1894, and in which he suffered serious burns. The wreck was caused by the locomotive hitting a cow on a trestle near Walnut Ridge. Mr. Stansberry was the only member of the crew injured.

50 years ago

April 6, 1974

The Legislative Council Friday approved the Public Building Authority's plan to build a new state office complex immediately behind the Capitol. After hearing an explanation of the plan, the Council approved it on a voice vote. There was no audible dissent. The PBA then instructed its executive architect-engineer, Cromwell Neyland Truemper Millett and Gatchell of Little Rock, to proceed with schematic drawings of the complex. Eugene P. Levy, a member of the Cromwell firm, said that when the schematic drawings were completed, an estimate of the cost of the project could be made.

25 years ago

April 6, 1999

When work crews poured the last of the Alltel Arena's structural concrete Friday, the facility was 65 percent complete and starting to look ready for occupancy. Arena officials say that while the completion of the structural concrete is a milestone in the arena's fledgling history, much work remains at the site in North Little Rock. The highest priority task now is completion of the pre-cast stadia, which is the concrete used to anchor the arena's 18,000 seats, said A. J. Hunkele, construction manager for VCC/Turner. Currently, the pre-cast is about 29 percent complete, Hunkele said.

10 years ago

April 6, 2014

Today is the final day to join the collection of spies, chiefs, cooks, custodians, deputies and martial-arts experts who hope to replace Little Rock's police chief in June. Little Rock human resources officials will accept online applications until 11:59 p.m. today to replace Chief of Police Stuart Thomas -- who announced Jan. 31 that he'd be retiring in late June -- and as of Friday, they'd received 55 applications that range from "excellent" to "very unqualified." Given the candidates' wide variety of experiences, City Manager Bruce Moore said he'll look at applicants through a wide lens and, after rigorous background checks and several interviews, select finalists who will visit Little Rock for more interviews and public forums. Moore said the 2005 search that led to Thomas' hiring took about four months, and he anticipates that he will select a new chief in a "similar" time frame.