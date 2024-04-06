Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 4-10 (40%)

MEET 145-485 (29.9%)

LEE'S LOCK Summer of Mischief in the second

BEST BET Global Stage in the sixth

LONG SHOT Macron in the first

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $70,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

MACRON** contested a strong pace before tiring inside the final furlong on a muddy track, and he appears the controlling speed and has an improved chance on a fast surface. PAYNE has a win and two narrow defeats in his past three races, and his strong late punch must be respected. NINJA WARRIOR has crossed the wire first in three of his past four races while competing against similar opposition.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 MacronDe La CruzHaran5-1

5 PayneAsmussenAsmussen2-1

3 Ninja WarriorTorresRarick3-1

4 SpanksterBealmearCunningham4-1

1 Major BlueBejaranoLukas6-1

2 Rithm NicHernandezJewell8-1

7 AlbizuChuan Cangemi10-1

2 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $10,000

SUMMER OF MISCHIEF**** followed a dominating victory with a tough-luck defeat against better, and the quick sprinter races for high percentage trainer Brad Cox for the first time. VOW was beaten less than a length at this claiming condition, and the improving mare was claimed by Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. FUNTIMEGIRL was beaten only a neck while seven lengths clear of the third-place finisher March 22.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Summer of MischiefTorresCox7-5

1a VowAsmussenAsmussen3-1

5 FuntimegirlQuinonezPrather4-1

2 The Princess SaysDe La CruzCunningham6-1

6 She's StormingBealmearHewitt5-1

1 Taking Charge DesiFuentesAsmussen3-1

7 Shutup PleaseHarrDixon20-1

3 NavigationalbeaconCastilloWilson20-1

4 Queenies WayBaileySimonovich20-1

3 Purse $60,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $50,000

ENIGMATIC*** set a fast pace before tiring in a disappointing effort, but she is dropping into a maiden claiming race and drew an inside post. MY FAVORITE GIRL is a late-runner from the hot barn of trainer Ken McPeek, and she is another dropping out of the maiden allowance ranks for the first time. CLEARLY COPPER has rallied in five consecutive in-the-money finishes, and she switches to leading rider Cristian Torres.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 EnigmaticChuanCox2-1

3 My Favorite GirlCohenMcPeek5-2

5 Clearly CopperTorresRarick7-2

1 MoenchantedArrietaPeitz10-1

7 Seven Natty PattyBealmearMcPeek10-1

6 Cheyenne MoonVazquezBrennan15-1

4 Two PracticalBejaranoRobertson10-1

8 Miss ClassifiedBarbosaVon Hemel15-1

9 Lady WoopigQuinonezMilligan20-1

4 Purse $46,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $22,000

HAPPYMAC*** has used his speed to advantage in consecutive clear victories, and the horse-for-course was scratched Thursday in favor of this race. OLLIEMEISTER was beaten a neck in a stronger starter allowance just two races back. SHADY EMPIRE is taking a significant drop in class following a front-running sixth-place finish, and he is also switching to the leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 HappymacSantanaVance2-1

6 OlliemeisterArrietaShirer4-1

4 Shady EmpireTorresMiller7-2

7 Bandera AztecaHernandezBroberg6-1

1 Mean JakeyAsmussenAsmussen6-1

8 Atomic ToneBowenRosin5-1

5 Big SwedeCastilloJordan20-1

3 DeflaterHarrCline20-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

WREAKING HAVOC** finished a competitive second in a return from five months on the sidelines, and she has a consistently competitive career record at Oaklawn. SUBWAY SUSIE is a late-running filly with competitive Beyer figures, and she is dropping to the lowest price of her career. COURAGEOUS CAPPEN has finished second in consecutive races, and she switches to the leading rider and is a logical threat at this lower level.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Wreaking HavocBowenMartin7-2

2 Subway SusieFletcherMurphy3-1

11 Courageous CappenTorresDurham5-2

6 Weather MapAsmussenAsmussen5-1

14 Mamba OutBejaranoMoquett4-1

1 Oh My GawdBealmearHewitt12-1

3 Adios MuchachasBarbosaMason12-1

7 Choctaw BlessingsHernandezWitt15-1

5 Always SmilingCastilloJordan20-1

9 Catty CruiseArrietaVance15-1

10 StealthespotlightVazquezWilliams20-1

8 Miracle ShoesQuinonezSwearingen20-1

12 Missy PiggyHarrCline30-1

13 Charlottes WayBowenPuhl30-1

6 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

GLOBAL STAGE**** is a 5-year-old who has shown plenty of talent in a two-race career, and he appears to be working smartly up to his 2024 debut. MUSEUM QUALITY forced the pace and held on well in a second-place finish at Sunland, and the improving gelding hails from a winning stable. FIREBALL BIRDIE has a series of encouraging five-furlong gate works, and trainer Steve Asmussen wins with first-time starters.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Global StageTorresCox6-5

6 Museum QualityFuentesFincher3-1

4 Fireball BirdieAsmussenAsmussen7-2

2 Millers RiteBealmearVance10-1

3 Pancake HouseChuanBlair12-1

5 Memphis PharoahVazquezBrennan20-1

7 Executive PowerHernandezAsmussen15-1

9 NofurtherquestionsBarbosaCaster15-1

8 Let's Go ChampBowenJewell20-1

7 Purse $45,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

MOTOWN MUSIC** is a five-time winner on a fast track, and he is taking a big drop in price following a late-running second-place finish. BEER CHASER led past every pole but the last one in a $40,000 claiming race, and he is taking a big drop in price for new and winning connections. KHOZY MY BOY has been racing competitively at the meeting, and he keeps the leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Motown MusicAsmussenAsmussen5-2

4 Beer ChaserArrietaContreras3-1

9 Khozy My BoyTorresMoquett9-2

7 On a SpreeVazquezMaker6-1

6 Bizzy LegsBealmearStuart6-1

2 MagooCastilloRobertson12-1

1 NamesakeBaileySwearingen15-1

5 Chapel BarnBarbosaAltamirano20-1

3 Hard to FathomDe La CruzSimonovich20-1

11 City LegendHernandezAltamirano20-1

10 NikolaouBowenMcKnight20-1

8 The Rainbow Miss. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, Arkansas-bred

HAULIN ICE*** has shown excellent early speed in consecutive victories, while earning the field's fastest Beyer figure. HUSH IT HONEY is a three-time winner who defeated open company last month, and she is the one to fear inside the final furlong. APPEALING ADDIE scored an impressive eight-length career debut win, but she was no match for the top selection March 16.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Haulin IceArrietaSchultz1-1

5 Hush It HoneyBejaranoMorse6-5

1 Appealing AddieTorresMorse12-1

8 SthenicVazquezCreighton15-1

3 SunnyandseventyChuanOrtiz15-1

4 Q's Your MamaDe La CruzPeitz20-1

7 Presleys TurnHarrDixon30-1

2 Kat'n ChromeCastilloCravens30-1

9 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

TILTED LADY** finished second at a higher allowance condition at Houston, and the speedy filly may have needed the race after a freshening. BANTERRA won consecutive races at Houston before finishing a competitive third at this level last month. CHOCTAW BINGO has finished with energy in back-to-back wins at Fair Grounds, and she may be sharp enough to move up and threepeat.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Tilted LadyArrietaCalhoun5-2

4 BanterraAsmussenAsmussen3-1

11 Choctaw BingoHernandezHartman5-1

9 Majestic WaysTorresGelner9-2

8 PistolBarbosaVan Berg8-1

2 Sweet AlyssaVazquezHusak10-1

6 Lets Declare PeaceFuentesAsmussen12-1

10 Shez Stuck UpBowenMcDonnell12-1

7 Gata RunzFletcherMurphy30-1

3 Quiero DineroDe La CruzHaran30-1

1 Mairsils FirstCastilloWest50-1

10 The Rainbow. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, Arkansas-bred

TWENTY TO PARK** easily earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in a nine-length debut victory in January, and he is adding blinkers following a dull third-place finish. STRIKE RIDGE splashed his way to a four-length maiden victory, and he received a confidence boost when the runner-up came back to score a nice victory. LANDLORD overcame a troubled start and wide trip in a two-length career debut victory, and the race has turned out to be a key race.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Twenty to ParkArrietaShirer5-2

7 Strike RidgeBejaranoHartman3-1

3 LandlordAsmussenMoquett7-2

6 Zippy MarkTorresRarick9-2

11 Ranch HandHarrCline12-1

1 Patton's TizzyChuanCox12-1

5 Rocket SandersEramiaVon Hemel15-1

2 Chez WhizHernandezCravens20-1

8 Holus BolusVazquezCreighton20-1

10 God's CountryBealmearGonzalez20-1

9 Touchdown ArkansasDe La CruzVan Berg20-1

11 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

FILLY CRYSTAL** finished second behind a recent repeat winner, and she may be the controlling speed. MADAMOUSSEPOUSSE has finished in the exacta in seven of her past eight races, and she ships from Houston at the top of her game. FASHION RAGE was beaten a neck at this level in her last race, and the pace figures to be fast enough to set up her late run.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Filly CrystalTorresKenneally5-2

6 MadamoussepousseBealmearGustafson9-2

5 Fashion RageAsmussenAsmussen7-2

4 Rose ParadeDe La CruzRufino6-1

8 My Friend AmyFuentesGelner8-1

9 Pioneer ParadeArrietaShorter10-1

7 Kant Believe ItVazquezDiVito10-1

2 SilviaBarbosaVan Berg12-1

3 Sweet Mother MaryCastilloJordan15-1

11 New BeatHernandezCasse20-1

10 AdivaBowenHaran30-1