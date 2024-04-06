BASEBALL

BOONEVILLE 18, TWO RIVERS 0 Dylan Todd hit two home runs as Booneville (7-5, 5-0 3A-4) dominated. Rylen Ray and Matt O'Bar both had grand slams for the Bearcats, who led 12-0 after one inning and finished with 14 hits.

CABOT 3, JONESBORO 2 Daniel Romero pitched five strong innings, but it wasn't enough for Jonesboro (8-7), which lost for the third time in four games. Parker Dobson had two hits, and both Kam Davis and Taylor Hyneman contributed a hit for the Golden Hurricane.

FAYETTEVILLE 4, MAUMELLE 3 Jaison DeLamar drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Fayetteville (14-2) escaped. DeLamar went 4 for 4 and Landon Schaefer hit a home run for the Bulldogs, winners of 10 consecutive games.

SYLVAN HILLS 3, SHERIDAN 1 Jayden Sloan was 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored for Sylvan Hills (9-9), which evened up its record for the season. Alex Davis drove in two runs for the Bears.

SOFTBALL

BENTONVILLE 8, BENTON 5

Five Bentonville players finished with two hits as the Lady Tigers defeated Benton at the Tiger Athletic Complex. Kylee Wyman and M Gianneschi each had 2 hits, 2 runs and 2 RBI for Bentonville (14-5). Amber Turner had 2 hits, 1 run and 2 RBI. Alexis Lorennij and Demi Donahoe each had two hits with Donahoe also scoring a run and driving in a run. Chloe Bradley had three hits a run and RBI for Benton, while Lydia Bethards and Londyn Burrough each had two hits.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 8, VILONIA 3 The Lady Wildcats erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take control in a nonconference win over Vilonia. Har-Ber (14-3) finished with 14 hits, led by three hits each from Anniston Reith and Ryli Wolfe, who each drove in a run. Brylie Bratcher had 2 hits, 2 runs and 2 RBI, while Savannah woods and Bell Haney each had two hits. Wolfe and Bratcher each hit home runs. Zyria Palmer and Kylie Burris each scored a run and had an RBI. Cyarah Dotts went the distance in the circle, allowing 7 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks and striking out 6. LaNaya McLaughlin had three hits for Vilonia (5-7), while Olivia Cates had two hits and a run and Ralyn Kelley had two RBI.

GIRLS SOCCER

BENTONVILLE WEST 2, ROGERS 1 Jordan Hartline and Tianna Jones scored goals for the Lady Wolverines (5-4-2, 1-0-1) in the 6A-West Conference victory over the Lady Mounties (5-4-1, 1-1). Peyton Nordby and Katie Meeker each had assists. Ashten Holloway had a goal for the Lady Mounties with the assist going to Kayla Eggers.

FAYETTEVILLE 3, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 1 The Lady Bulldogs scored two goals in the first half and added another in the second half for a 6A-West Conference victory. Regan McIntosh scored Fayetteville's first goal off an assist from Eleanor Lock. Lailah Morris scored unassisted as the Lady Bulldogs (5-1-1, 1-0-1) led 2-0 at halftime. Abby Heinzelman scored off another Lock assist in the second half. Marina Gonzalez Morales had a goal for Har-Ber (3-5-1, 0-2).

BOYS SOCCER

ROGERS 4, BENTONVILLE WEST 1 Erik Ramos scored a pair of goals and Chris Salinas and Carlos Chicas each scored single goals for the Mounties (7-5, 2-0). Jesus Manzanera, Angel Sandoval and Alexis Jimenez each had assists for Rogers. Christian Torres had a goal for Bentonville West (2-6-2, 0-2) with Alejandro Breton notching the assist.

ROGERS HERITAGE 1, BENTONVILLE 1, TIE The War Eagles and Tigers settled for a 1-1 draw in a 6A-West Conference match Friday night at the Tiger Athletic Complex. Salvador Carrnaza scored for Heritage (7-4-1, 1-0-1) on an assist by Richie Tapia. Andrei Paley scored for Bentonville (5-4-1, 1-0-1).

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

SOFTBALL

ATKINS 2, BAUXITE 1 (8) Atkins (13-3) pulled out the win after scoring off an error in the bottom of the eighth inning. Libby May got the win on the mound after allowing 3 hits and 1 run over 8 innings. She also struck out 6 batters and walked 1 while driving in 1. M.J. Bermingham allowed 3 hits and stuck out 6 in 7 2/3 innings for Bauxite (12-4). She, along with Emma King and Katie Wells, had one hit as well.

CONCORD 10, CALICO ROCK 0 (5) Kately Cornett had four hits, and Brianna McPike tossed a perfect to send Concord (13-1, 9-0 1A-2) to its ninth league victory. Ashlyn Cossey had 2 hits, including a 2-run home run, and drove in 3 runs for the Lady Pirates. McPike and Laiken Cornett both batted in two runs each.

EL DORADO 13, JUNCTION CITY 10 Delaney Loyd hit a three-run home run to lead El Dorado (4-6). Ava Whisnant had a two-run home run, and Kaycee Otwell contributed with a solo home run for the Lady Wildcats.

FOUKE 16, BENTON HARMONY GROVE 12 Gracie Cherry clubbed a two-run home run as Fouke (10-2, 4-0 3A-7) outscored the Lady Cardinals. Laynie Richardson also hit a two-run homer for the Lady Panthers, who've won eight straight games.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 22, SLOAN-HENDRIX 0 (3) Mount Vernon-Enola (6-2, 6-2 2A-2) made short work of the Lady Greyhounds behind a four-hit outing from Sienna Olive. She also drove in four runs while Ally Mendoza delivered with a three-run home run in the second inning to spark the Lady Warhawks. Mendoza finished with four runs batted in, and Ashleigh Sprague was 3 for 4. A.J. Person, Jenna Jobe, Brenya Winston and Aslin Olive all added two hits apiece, too, as Mount Vernon-Enola ran its winning streak to four games.

NEMO VISTA 17, WONDERVIEW 7 (6) A number of players had a hand in helping Nemo Vista (1-5, 1-1 1A-4) pick up win No. 1. Joshlyn DuBose drove in two runs, Kate Condray scored and walked three times each, and Emily McKissen struck out five in six innings for the Lady Red Hawks. Autumn Beck went 3 for 4, and Madison West was 2 for 4 for Wonderview (1-5, 1-1). Allee Duvall also batted in two runs for the Lady Daredevils, who walked 16 batters on the day.

RISON 6, STAR CITY 5 Carlese Johnson belted her third home run of the season to carry Rison (6-4) to a road win. Riley Hyatt hit a home run as well for the Lady Wildcats.

SALEM 8, TUCKERMAN 6 Jailyn Strong had a home run and drove in three to ensure that Salem (8-0, 7-0 3A-2) stayed undefeated. Allie Smith, Olivia Dockins, Livy Smith, Callie Hall and Allyson Tanner all had two hits each for the Lady Greyhounds.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 19, HILLCREST 1 (3) Sam Corpier finished 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 4 runs batted in as West Side Greers Ferry (6-4) romped. Lacy Baker went 3 for 3, and Eden Murphree was 2 for 3 with a 3-run home run and 4 RBI for the Lady Eagles. Baker also notched 5 strikeouts and gave up 2 hits in 3 innings in the victory.